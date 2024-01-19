All-Pro CB Headed for Free Agency Has Strong Thoughts on Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be nearing a decision on interim head coach Antonio Pierce but have yet to make anything official. In the meantime, defensive end Maxx Crosby put all of his chips on the table and suggested he could request a trade if Pierce isn’t retained.

Chicago Bears All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson knows Pierce and understands where Crosby is coming from.

“With Antonio Pierce, kinda knowing him for a little bit, but just knowing his style, knowing his personality, there’s a lot players can relate to and it’s a lot you can respect,” Johnson told Fox Sports’ Keyshawn Johnson on the January 18 episode of “All Facts No Brakes.” “I think a lot of it too and people don’t really take into account, like how can you run through a wall for a certain coach? … I think he’s somebody that people will listen to. If you don’t take that into account, especially when a guy like Maxx Crosby is saying that.”

Johnson then decided to make his recruiting pitch for Crosby to join the Bears.

“If you don’t want to be there, I think we’ve got a spot for him in Chicago,” Johnson added.

Considering the Raiders haven’t shown serious interest in any coach other than Pierce, it’s looking highly unlikely Crosby will be going anywhere. However, the same can’t be said for Johnson.

Jaylon Johnson Headed for Free Agency

Jaylon Johnson is recruiting Maxx Crosby to Chicago but he doesn’t even know for sure if that’s where he’ll be playing in 2024. Johnson isn’t under contract and can test free agency this offseason unless the Bears give him an extension or use the franchise tag.

The star cornerback actually requested a trade during the 2023 regular season so he’s already considered moving on. The Bears made the right decision by holding onto him as he’s developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Johnson was the highest-graded cornerback by Pro Football Focus and is set for a big payday.

The Raiders got good play from their cornerbacks in 2023 but adding a true No. 1 would give them one of the best groups in the NFL. If the Bears can’t make a deal, Johnson will be a player to watch. He clearly has respect for Antonio Pierce and likely general manager Champ Kelly was with the Bears when they drafted him. The Raiders also have $43.49 million in salary cap space heading into 2024 so they have plenty of money to spend, per Spotrac.

Jaylon Johnson: PFF's Best Coverage Defender in 2023🏆 pic.twitter.com/4RS4GsPXen — PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders Should Target Defense in Free Agency

In 2023, the Raiders were 31st in the NFL in defensive spending. That could change under Antonio Pierce as he’s a defensive-minded head coach. The team does have needs at quarterback and the offensive line but those positions should be addressed in the draft.

The Raiders would be wise to use their money on defense. Jaylon Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones are two of the biggest names set for free agency and they both happen to fill needs for the Raiders. If the team really wants to make a splash and solidify the defense, adding one of those two would be huge.