Raiders Sign Tall Former Bills, Texans WR

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons, they lost a lot of size at wide receiver. Mack Hollins was the only wide receiver left who was over 6-foot-1. The team has two good pass-catching tight ends with plenty of size in Darren Waller and Foster Moreau so it shouldn’t be much of an issue but they’ve decided to add some more size at wide receiver.

OSMG announced that wide receiver Jordan Veasy has struck a deal with the Raiders.

At 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, Veasy certainly replaces some of the size that Edwards took with him to Atlanta. Veasy first came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Tennessee Titans. He has bounced around the league having stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. He never got a chance to see the field on Sundays for any of those teams but finally got game action last season with the Houston Texans. He played in two games but didn’t make any catches.

Veasy Has Ties to Colin Kaepernick

Veasy has had a difficult time sticking with a team throughout his career. There was a point where he couldn’t land a roster spot. One thing that helped him was his relationship with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Back in 2019, the polarizing quarterback put together a workout where he was able to show what he can do to NFL teams. He had a few NFL wide receivers join him, including Veasy. Shortly after the workout, Veasy landed a spot with Washington. He credited Kaepernick for helping him get back into the NFL.

“It helped,” Veasy said in 2019, via The Washington Post. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it. Just being a part of the history of it, and I knew it was going to help me.”

Veasy couldn’t stick with Washington but perhaps he can make a name for himself in Las Vegas. His size certainly makes him an interesting option. He’ll have to compete with Hollins to be the Raiders’ big-bodied wide receiver on the roster.

WR Jordan Veasy joins Kaepernick's Atlanta workout The free-agent wide receiver spoke after the workout about how he got involved and what he thinks about Colin Kaepernick 2019-11-17T08:27:12Z

Raiders Could Have Fierce Competition at WR

The Raiders recently signed Keelan Cole and he will likely earn a roster spot along with Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Demarcus Robinson. It remains to be seen how many wide receivers the Raiders will keep but if only decide to roll with five, the competition is going to be fierce in training camp.

Veasy will have to battle with players like Hollins, Dillon Stoner, DJ Turner, Tyron Johnson and more. It could shape up into one of the fiercest position battles the Raiders have in training camp. The team has to be excited about this as they already have one of the best wide duos in Renfrow and Adams. The wide receiver corps could be quite stacked by the time the season rolls around.

