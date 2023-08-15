Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Breaks Silence, Offers Update on Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders were without one of their best players to open the preseason. Josh Jacobs continues to holdout after getting hit with the franchise tag back in March and was unable to reach a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline.

Jacobs’ absence looms large over the Raiders but it appears the team may be looking into a solution. General manager Dave Ziegler hasn’t said much about the matter since the running back’s holdout became official. During an August 14 interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ziegler provided an update on the situation.

“We’re … encouraged that we’ll find some common ground to get him here sooner than later,” Ziegler said.

This came just a day after the Raiders’ preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers where Ziegler told fans “We’ll make it happen” when signing autographs.

#RaiderNation asking GM Dave Ziegler to sign RB Josh Jacobs

“We’ll make it happen”- Ziegler @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sTtoTadgY5 — Gilberto Obregón (@Gil_OnAir) August 13, 2023

As the regular season nears, the Raiders could be more motivated to work something out with Jacobs. The running back doesn’t have many options as league rules won’t allow the two sides to work out a long-term deal until after the 2023 season. However, the team could restructure his 2023 contract and give him a bit of a raise over the $10.1 million the franchise tag guarantees him.

RB Market Remains Low Across NFL

Josh Jacobs has little recourse right now. He doesn’t risk fine holding out of training camp as he’s technically not under contract. However, he will start to lose money once the regular season starts and he misses out on game checks. The biggest problem facing him is that there aren’t many running backs around the NFL who are getting paid.

Dalvin Cook has been a Pro Bowler is four straight seasons and just got a contract worth up to $8.6 million over one season from the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That’s less than what the franchise tag guarantees Jacobs. Three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott also got a contract recently from the New England Patriots, but can only make up to $6 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Now, Jacobs is young than both and led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards last season so he is worth more. That said, there’s no team with the cap space to give him more than what the Raiders are willing to give him this season if they decided to rescind the franchise tag.

Josh Jacobs Urged to Sign Franchise Tag

The longer Josh Jacobs waits to sign, the more likely it becomes that the Raiders rescind his franchise tag and let him test free agency. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has speculated in the past that this could happen, and he now believes that Jacobs should sign the tag as soon as possible so he doesn’t risk losing out on $10.1 million.

“The market has dramatically changed for accomplished running backs,” Florio wrote in an August 14 column. “That should be enough to get Josh Jacobs to accomplish the acceptance of his franchise tender.”

Running backs appear to be fighting a losing battle right now that won’t be able to be fully addressed until the current collective bargaining agreement ends in 2030. Jacobs’ best path moving forward is to accept the Raiders’ franchise tag this year and reevaluate his options next year.