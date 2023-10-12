Raiders Swap Hunter Renfrow for Rival’s Leading WR in ESPN Trade Proposal

It is a rare situation that finds an NFL team, or any pro sports team for the that matter, in the position the Raiders are in. They might not much like their coach, Josh McDaniels, but given the fact that they’re already paying ex-coach Jon Gruden after the two sides parted ways in 2021, the Raiders can’t very well axe McDaniels, because he is on a $10 million-per-year deal himself.

Since McDaniels arrived in Las Vegas, one of the oddities that has developed is the disappearance of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow from the team’s game plan. Renfrow made a Pro Bowl in 2021, just before McDaniels’ arrival, and has gone backward since. This year, has a grand total of six catches in five games.

He’s been the subject of heavy trade speculation, most of which has the Raiders dumping him for very little in return–a late-round draft pick, perhaps. That makes no sense for a team still hoping to earn a playoff spot here in 2023.

Ah, but ESPN writer Brian Barnwell, in putting together a list of 15 potential trades ahead of the October 31 deadline, has a better idea. He has the New England Patriots and Raiders getting together on a mutually beneficial wide receiver swap. The Raiders-Pats trade he suggests goes:

Raiders receive WR Kendrick Bourne

Patriots receive WR Hunter Renfrow, 2025 7th-round draft pick

‘Fresh Starts’ for Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Renfrow

Here’s how Barnwell fleshes out the rationale for the deal, which, he says, would have appeared unthinkable back when coach Josh McDaniels first got the Raiders job and the team gave Renfrow a $32 million extension that firmed up his status as a key cog on the team. Wrote Barnwell:

“It hasn’t worked out that way. Renfrow struggled through injuries in a lost 2022 season, and after the Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers in March, they’ve buried Renfrow on the depth chart. The 27-year-old has six catches through five games, and he lost his duties as the punt returner to DeAndre Carter. His career has stalled out, and Las Vegas seems sure to cut him and free up $8.2 million in cap space after the season.

“Renfrow appeared like the sort of player the Patriots could target when he entered the league, and after years of whiffing on wide receiver additions, they desperately need someone who can beat man coverage and give quarterback Mac Jones a reliable safety valve. Meyers was that player for the Pats in years past. Bourne, who had a solid season under McDaniels in 2021, would get his own fresh start after losing his role in 2022 and struggling to make a consistent impact this season.”

Trade Has Benefits for Both Sides

Now, this is not a deal that is going to have a tremendous impact in the win/loss column for either team, but it does have some sneaky appeal. There is no doubt that Renfrow has more to offer than what the Raiders are getting from him, and that New England’s plans to rely on tight ends for underneath production have not been all that successful. Renfrow could help Jones get back on his feet.

Bourne is still a productive receiver, one who leads New England with 18 catches and 218 yards. The Raiders badly need a No. 3 receiving option, because Renfrow, Carter and rookie Tre Tucker (a trio with eight total catches in five games) do not appear to be the answer behind Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams. Bourne would be a big upgrade.

And the future pick helps soothe the Patriots’ slight financial hit, Barnwell writes.

“The Patriots aren’t in a position to be adding players solely for the purpose of winning in 2023, but this would be a trade about keeping Jones’ head above water during the second half of the campaign and seeing if they can get more out of Renfrow than the Raiders have,” he noted. “In all, the Patriots would take on about $1.3 million in additional costs by swapping out Bourne for Renfrow, which is why they get the extra seventh-round pick.”