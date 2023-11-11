Insider Urges Raiders to Scout $230 Million QB Who Could Be Available in Trade

With the Jimmy Garoppolo experiment effectively over after just six starts, the Las Vegas Raiders need to start thinking about their future at quarterback. Rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell has shown promising signs but the team may want to add a quarterback with more upside.

The Arizona Cardinals are a team that is rebuilding and The Athletic’s Vic Tafur believes the Raiders should keep an eye on Kyler Murray.

“If you’re the Raiders, I think you send your scouts to Arizona and Chicago to start really watching Kyler Murray, Justin Fields the rest of the year,” Tafur said in the November 9 episode of the “State of the Nation” podcast. “Pick one, and go for that guy. I think that’s going to be your best option as far as price and possible upside.”

Murray was able to secure a five-year, $230.5 million contract from the Cardinals following a playoff run in 2021. Since then, Arizona has been one of the worst teams in the NFL and Murray has missed nine games as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last season. With the Cardinals likely to have a top-five draft pick in next year’s draft, the team could embrace a total rebuild and trade the quarterback.

The Raiders are further along than the Cardinals and would be an interesting suitor for the former No. 1 pick.

What Would It Take to Get Kyler Murray in a Trade?

It’s been a quick fall from grace for Kyler Murray. He was a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2021 and looked like one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. After he got paid prior to the 2022 season, he started to struggle. He went 3-8 and threw 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions before getting hurt.

Considering he has five years remaining on his contract after this season, teams may be apprehensive to give up a lot to get him in a trade. However, if the Cardinals are just looking to get off of his deal and want to build around another quarterback, Murray might be available at a discount.

If Murray comes back this season and plays well, the Cardinals should be able to at least get one first-round pick for him. He’s only 26 and is still a dynamic athlete. There are plenty of teams that won’t have a top-10 pick that could still use a quarterback and should be willing to give up a decent amount to get a player with Murray’s upside.

QB1 is back baby pic.twitter.com/7qt2Ij0JZI — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 11, 2023

Is Kyler Murray a Fit in Las Vegas?

It’s easy to see Kyler Murray having success with the Raiders. He’d get to play with Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers and Josh Jacobs. That would easily be the best offensive supporting cast he’s ever had.

However, whether or not he’s a fit could depend on who the head coach is next season. If interim head coach Antonio Pierce keeps the job, he could be the right type of personality to get the best out of Murray. The Raiders haven’t had a mobile quarterback in a long time and Murray’s flashy playing style would be right at home in Las Vegas. If Aidan O’Connell isn’t the guy but the Raiders don’t land a top-10 draft pick, Murray could make sense.