Former Raiders Pro Bowl RB Signs With AFC West Rival

After a solid 2-1 start, the Denver Broncos could be in serious trouble. They lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 and their running backs did not have a great game. Quarterback Russell Wilson led the team with 29 rushing yards. To make matters worse, starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and will be out for the season.

The team still has two-time Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon but he’s been struggling and has four fumbles in four games. Due to Williams being out for the season, the Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

The #Broncos are signing RB Latavius Murray off the #Saints’ practice squad, per source. With Javonte Williams out for the season, Murray now joins Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the Denver backfield. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

Raiders fans are quite familiar with Murray as he spent three seasons with the team after getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He quickly earned a prominent role with the offense and even made the Pro Bowl in his second season when he rushed for 1,066 rushing yards. Murray never solidified himself as a star running back but he’s been productive for most of his career. Since leaving the Raiders, he’s played for the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Saints. He’s 32 now so he likely can’t take on too many carries but he’ll be a solid second or third option for Denver.

Raiders Seemingly Solve Rushing Issues

While the Broncos’ run game is falling apart, the Raiders appear to have solved their issues. Josh Jacobs had a career day in Week 4, rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Derek Carr added 40 rushing yards of his own. If the Raiders keep the ball moving on the ground, they could have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

It’s just one game where the running game looked good and they still need to prove they can be consistent. The Raiders face a Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 that is only allowing 65.8 rushing yards a game, which is the best in the NFL. Las Vegas could be in for a long day if they can’t figure out a way to expose the Chiefs’ run defense.

Raiders Surpass Broncos in Power Rankings

Heading into Week 4, the Raiders had the worst record in the NFL. They were widely considered the worst team in the AFC West heading into the season and that was validated through three games. However, it appears there’s a new team at the bottom. Though the Broncos still have a better record, NFL.com placed the Raiders at No. 15 in their power rankings while Denver was ranked at No. 16: