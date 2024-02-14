Raiders Linked to Super Bowl-Winning CB Seeking Massive Payday

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again at the top of the NFL and every team continues to try and figure out how to beat them. One way to beat them could be by trying to weaken their roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders were the last team to beat the Chiefs during the 2023 season and they did it with strong defense. They could look to strengthen a position of need while weakening their AFC West rival at the same time.

Star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is set to be a free agent and Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda gave some insight into his prospects this offseason.

“There was talk during Senior Bowl week that Kansas City could place the franchise tag on Sneed this offseason, a move that is projected to cost around $19 million,” Pauline wrote in a February 13 column. “If he hits the open market, expectations are that Sneed will sign a long-term contract that averages around $18.5 million annually, just under the tag amount.

“If the Chiefs can’t sign Sneed in the offseason, where could he land? Keep an eye on the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.”

If the Chiefs let Sneed test free agency, there’s going to be a lot of interest but it could be worth it for a team like the Raiders to make a splash.

Las Vegas Raiders Have CB Need

Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones are two very talented cornerbacks for the Raiders who played well last season. However, Hobbs does his best work in the slot while Jones hasn’t shown enough quite yet to be locked in as the No. 1 cornerback next season.

Amik Robertson played well in 2023 but he’s a free agent and isn’t a No. 1 cornerback. If the Raiders can add a true No. 1 cornerback like L’Jarius Sneed, they could have an elite secondary. New general manager Tom Telesco has spent big on cornerbacks before and head coach Antonio Pierce is a defensive guy. It wouldn’t be a surprise for them to make a splash signing like Sneed.

The only way to slow down the Chiefs is to slow down Patrick Mahomes. Sneed has spent four seasons watching Mahomes up close and practicing with him so he knows the quarterback well. He would make a lot of sense in Las Vegas is the team is willing to pay big money.

Chris Jones Says He’s Not Leaving

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is another one of the Chiefs’ star defensive free agents. There’s been speculation about him joining the Raiders and Maxx Crosby even endorsed the idea. However, it’s looking like he may want to stay put.

Jones suggested that he plans to stay with the Chiefs for a long time.

“I need three of those rings, baby,” Jones said during the Chiefs’ February 14 Super Bowl parade. “We ain’t done yet. We ain’t done yet. Kansas City, we will be back here next year. And for those who want Chris Jones, I ain’t going nowhere, baby!”

It’s possible that Jones just caught up in the moment but the Chiefs clearly value him. If he is to test free agency, he could be looking at a record-breaking contract but the idea of competing for Super Bowls in Kansas City could be more appealing than money.