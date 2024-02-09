Maxx Crosby Gives Key Insight on New Raiders OC Luke Getsy

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Luke Getsy to take over the reins as offensive coordinator and he’s somebody the team is familiar with. Star wide receiver Davante Adams, who worked with Getsy on the Green Bay Packers, praised the coach and defensive end Maxx Crosby also has some thoughts.

As the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears this season, he led the offense to a 30-12 win over the Raiders in Week 7 with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent starting at quarterback. Crosby got a first-hand look at how Getsy calls a game and gave some insight into what he brings to Las Vegas.

“He does a lot of different things,” Crosy told Heavy Sports in a February 6 interview. “He loves to run the ball, set the tone. Big physical tight ends, big physical O-line and running back. I know that’s what we want – being a run-based team, with variations of that from play-action, RPO and different things like that. It’s just about putting the right pieces in place and everyone buying into what he’s coaching and preaching.

“Obviously, [the Bears] did well against us and there were some ups and downs but that’s with everything. He’s been with great coaches like [Kyle] Shanahan. He was with [Matt] LaFleur in Green Bay as well. But I got to have a conversation … this was before he was hired, but I happened to run into him in the lunch room, and we sat down and talked and just had some good conversation. So I know he’s excited.”

Based on Crosby’s comments, the Raiders are planning to have a physical offense in 2024 under Getsy.

Maxx Crosby Discusses Playing Through Injury

Maxx Crosby had a big year in 2023 and was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year. Despite his impressive play, the Pro Bowler was actually hurt for much of the season. He had a significant bursa injury in his knee and also had to undergo hand surgery this offseason.

He didn’t miss a single game this season and it sounds like he’ll have to stop breathing before he takes time off.

“For me, if I got a heartbeat, and I could run somewhat, I’m gonna play,” Crosby told Heavy Sports. “That’s my mindset. … I’ve had five surgeries in five years, and I’ve never missed a game. So I mean, it speaks for itself. And for me, it’s not like going out there and being a shell of myself. People were telling me to shut the season down after the Chiefs game when I just went out there and played. I heard everything. We went to the bye week and I’m like, ‘watch what I do when I come back.’ And I went out there versus the Vikings and destroyed. I’m just being honest. I’m like, ‘I’m not done. I know I can still play.'”

This was from a few days ago but got to talk with Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) at the Field the Future event hosted by @EASPORTS. Asked him about if he has a threshold where he’ll actually not play. SPOILER: He does not… pic.twitter.com/bBXPA3015Y — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) February 9, 2024

Maxx Crosby’s Partnership With EA Sports

It’s been a busy week for Maxx Crosby with Las Vegas hosting the Super Bowl but he still made time for the community. At Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas, EA Sports Madden NFL threw a “Field the Future” event where kids at the school were able to do drills similar to what NFL prospects do at the Scouting Combine.

Crosby came and helped guide the kids through the drills. He spoke about why he wanted to come and work with the high school students.

“I think it’s super important,” Crosby said of instilling confidence in young athletes. “I know as a younger guy, I wasn’t the most athletic, I was still growing into my body, and confidence was something that I struggled with at the time. So having a good support system, but also knowing how to gain confidence, it’s strictly from the work you put in every single day. So you got to do it consistently, you got to show up every day with a mindset to improve and an attitude, and an action base of principles. So that’s what’s the most important thing to me is just showing up every single day and trying to show these kids like … I wasn’t a five-star recruit, I didn’t just fall into a position where I was on the professional team. And it literally started with a work every single day and I put my best foot forward and just trying to improve and it took years and years and years to get to this level. And I’m still looking for improvement. I know I can still get better. So that’s my message I shared and these kids.”