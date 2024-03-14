Dez Bryant Thinks Recently Cut Star WR Should Sign With Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers had major salary cap issues heading into free agency and wide receiver Mike Williams ended up being collateral damage. The Chargers could look to re-sign Williams on a cheaper deal but it’s possible he’ll want a fresh start.

A fan on X asked former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant where he thinks Williams should sign and he believes the Las Vegas Raiders are the fit for him.

The Raiders just cut former Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow so there is an opening at the position. Plus, general manager Tom Telesco was the one who decided to draft Williams with the No. 7 pick in 2017. He’s also the one who gave the wide receiver a three-year, $60 million contract extension two years ago.

Williams is coming off a disappointing season where he only played in three games due to an ACL tear. While he’s consistently been a solid wide receiver, he’s only had more than 1,000 receiving yards in two of seven seasons. Considering his injury history, the price to sign him should be low. He’d be great as a third wide receiver for the Raiders if he was willing to come in on a small contract.

Las Vegas Raiders Could Use Size at WR

Currently, the Raiders have four wide receivers under contract. They’ll likely go into training camp with seven or eight. Right now, the wide receiver group is small in terms of height. Jakobi Meyers is the tallest wide receiver at 6-foot-2.

Mike Williams would bring some serious size to the Raiders’ wide receiver as he’s 6-foot-4. He’s also capable of being a serious deep threat as he led the NFL with a 20.4 average yards per reception in 2019.

The Raiders don’t have a long-term answer at quarterback right now. The team signed Gardner Minshew but he’s just a stopgap option while they look for a franchise quarterback. One way to make life easier for a stopgap or rookie quarterback is to surround him with talent. Giving a quarterback Davante Adams, Williams and Meyers would make even an average quarterback look great.

Los Angeles Chargers to Regret Cutting Mike Williams: Analyst

The hype around the Chargers is at an all-time high after the team hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach this offseason. Los Angeles has had plenty of talent but they haven’t found the right coach to lead the team.

Harbaugh has a long track record of success but he didn’t inherit the best situation. Brent Sobleski believes the team will seriously regret cutting Mike Williams.

“This particular move isn’t unwarranted, but the Clemson product’s skill set can help another offense, while the Chargers aren’t capable of replacing a healthy version of the 2017 first-round pick based on their current setup,” Sobleski wrote in a March 14 column.

“The hope is that last year’s first-round selection, Quentin Johnston, improves in Year 2, though development into a 1,000-yard target may be asking too much. Williams posted a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns and two seasons with nine or more touchdown grabs.”

Keenan Allen has been a great player for the Chargers but he’s turning 32 in April. Wide receiver could be a major need in Los Angeles going forward.