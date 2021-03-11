People ‘Around the Leage’ Believe They Know Where Top Raiders FA Will Sign

Arguably the best free-agent move Jon Gruden has made since returning to the Las Vegas Raiders was signing Nelson Agholor last offseason. They got him on a tiny one-year deal and he ended up being the team’s best wide receiver. He led the group with 896 receiving yards and was second in the NFL with an 18.7 yards per reception average.

While he was clearly a great fit in Las Vegas and has excellent chemistry with Derek Carr, there’s been some concern he might not return. Earlier in the offseason, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported that Agholor went on a tirade against his team after a brutal loss to the Miami Dolphins. As time has gone by, it appears that the wide receiver has cooled off and could return to the team, according to Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter.

“I know that around the league, I’m not reporting that it’s done, people still expect [Agholor] to sign with the Raiders for around two years, $15 million,” Carpenter told the Clay and Pritch Morning Show, via Raiders Beat.

Whether or not Agholor is leaning towards staying with the Raiders, it appears he will at least test free agency before signing a new deal. He’s not helped by the fact that the cap is down and the free-agent class is loaded with top talent at wide receiver. The wise move is likely to sign a short-term deal with the Raiders.

Agholor Has Been at Raiders Facility Recently

When Agholor was in Philadelphia, he was much maligned by the fan base. He became a meme and was often targeted by fans. It’s been the polar opposite in Las Vegas. Fans love him and want him to stay. Per Tafur, Agholor has been staying close to the team despite being a free agent.

“Agholor has been visiting the Raiders facility recently even though he is about to test the free-agent market,” Tafur wrote recently. “He has earned a nice payday, and I think Gruden wants to give it to him — within reason. Agholor’s production and leadership last season were big surprises and sorely needed.”

The fact that he’s been visiting the facility bodes well for the Raiders’ chances at keeping him. Agholor should be the team’s highest priority free agent this offseason.

What Will Raiders Do if They Lose Agholor?

Even if the Raiders re-sign Agholor, they don’t have a great wide receiver corps. The group has potential but Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs have to show a lot more if the team is going to have confidence. If Agholor does leave in free agency, the Raiders will need to address the position.

It’s hard to see them relying on a rookie to replace Agholor so they’d have to look to free agency. Fortunately, there should be a lot of good options. A.J. Green appears to be past his prime but is still just 32-years-old. Before he started getting hit with injuries, he was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He would be a cheap veteran option for Las Vegas. Marvin Jones is another name to keep an eye on. He’s never been a superstar but he’s consistent and productive. He’d be a solid pickup and shouldn’t be too expensive.

