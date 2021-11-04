Raiders Have ‘Displayed Interest’ in Superstar Browns WR: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ young wide receiver corps showed a lot of promise to start the season but has now lost its most productive member. The team released Henry Ruggs on November 2 after his arrest on a DUI charge for his involvement in a fatal car crash in Las Vegas. He was leading the team in receiving yards with 469 receiving yards but they won’t have him going forward.

The Raiders could rely on Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow for the rest of the season and add a decent veteran like John Brown. However, the team could also swing big as they continue to chase a playoff berth. The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. appear headed for a divorce. The wide receiver was arguably the best in the NFL from 2014 to 2016 but hasn’t had nearly the same success since getting traded to Cleveland.

The Browns didn’t trade him at the deadline so now their only option is to sit him or cut him. If Beckham is cut, the Raiders have shown interest in signing him, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: #Saints and #Raiders have displayed interest in Odell Beckham, Jr., who has currently cut contact with HC Kevin Stefanski. The #Browns could still release him, allowing him to then sign elsewhere. Even after his excused missed practice, I’m told OBJ plans to play Sunday. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 3, 2021

Beckham hasn’t looked like a superstar receiver in years but a change of scenery with a new quarterback could be exactly what he needs.

Why Would Beckham Choose the Raiders?

As Schulz noted, the New Orleans Saints could also be interested in Beckham. They just lost wide receiver Michael Thomas for the season and have a major need at the position. Also, Beckham is from Louisiana and could want to come home. However, the Raiders would offer him a much better situation.

Las Vegas is a huge market and Beckham’s personality would fit in perfectly there. The team also has a need at wide receiver so he’d see plenty of targets. Quarterback Derek Carr is playing at an elite level right now. If he chooses the Saints, he’d be having Taysom Hill throw him the ball. It’s not difficult to decide which quarterback is a better thrower of the football. The Raiders make a lot of sense for Beckham. Carr and he could do some really good things together. The Browns know that, which is why they may choose to keep him on the roster for the rest of the season. If they do end up releasing him, the Raiders should be ready to make a call.

Will Raiders Actually Pursue Beckham if Released?

The last time the Raiders picked up a disgruntled superstar wide receiver from an AFC North team, his name was Antonio Brown. The team traded a third and a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft to acquire the star wide receiver from the Pittsburgh Steelers. His brief time with the team was tumultuous, to say the least. He never played a game with the Raiders before getting cut.

Beckham has never been as difficult as Brown but he’s certainly caused headaches for multiple teams now. If the Raiders believe in their current group of wide receivers, they may just stay put. However, landing a big fish like Beckham would help ensure that the offense can continue to play at a high level.

