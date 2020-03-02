Antonio Brown Posts Cryptic Picture With Raiders’ Jon Gruden [LOOK]

Antonio Brown sure did ruffle a lot of feathers in the Raiders organization. Not only did he force his way off of the team before he ever played a game, but he also burned a lot of bridges on his way out. At the time, he thought he was invincible because of his talent, but that hasn’t been the case as he only played one game in 2019 and no team wanted him on their roster.

The superstar wide receiver has finally started to show some humility after a couple of run-ins with the law and now he’s trying to get back in the NFL’s good graces. He’s been around the media apologizing for past behavior and is trying to repair his image so that he can return to the NFL. Despite effectively killing any chance he had of playing for the Raiders when he left, he’s been hinting that he’d like to return and he recently posted an interesting picture on Instagram.

Brown has previously said that he’s been talking to Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. While the extent of those conversations remains private, it’s certainly interesting that he would post a picture with the coach and say the “AB redemption tour starts soon” in the caption.

AB’s Time With the Raiders Is Up

Brown’s Instagram post really makes it seem like he could be joining the Raiders in Las Vegas, but his social media activity isn’t necessarily the most reliable news source. It’s obvious he’s aiming at a return to the team, but general manager Mike Mayock shut down that notion at the Combine.

“Antonio had his time with the Raiders and I think his time is up,” Mayock said last week.

Mayock was on the receiving end of one of Brown’s most epic tirades. If there’s anybody in the NFL who should have a reason to keep the wide receiver away from his team, it’s Mayock. While the general manager would probably hate the idea of having to deal with Brown for another offseason, it might not be up to him.

Is There Any Chance the Raiders Bring Brown Back?

If Brown wants to play for the Raiders, the final call will be Jon Gruden’s. Mayock is the general manager, but everybody knows Gruden is the man in charge. If he wants AB, he’s going to get him. That said, Mayock has done an excellent job as the team’s general manager thus far and is way more valuable to the team’s future than Brown would be. It’s doubtful Gruden undermines Mayock in such an obvious way.

The possibility always remains that Brown gives Mayock a heartfelt apology and the two reconcile. That could possibly lead to a reunion. Brown would have to be willing to take a massive discount and an incentive loaded contract. It remains to be seen if he’d be willing to do that. If the Raiders re-signed Brown, there’s no doubt he could help catapult them to the playoffs. However, he’s just too volatile to even take another chance on.

