Patrick Mahomes Sends Strong Message on Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

Despite having a serious knee infection that caused him to be hospitalized, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby played against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 and even notched a sack. Crosby has never missed a game and wasn’t going to miss the chance to play against Patrick Mahomes.

The two-time MVP continues to be impressed with Crosby and has some strong thoughts on the defensive end.

“I mean, he’s at the top of the list,” Mahomes told reporters during his November 26 postgame press conference. “I mean, he’s a dog, man. The fact that he played today, it speaks to who he is, not just because it was against us, [but] because he wanted to be out there for his teammates.

“And those are the type of guys you want on your team, and I have a ton of respect for him. Obviously, people see us trash-talking, but I think that’s just the competitors that both of us are. But I know every single time I go against him, he’s going to give everything he has and I’ll do the same and it’s going to be a great battle until the end.”

The Chiefs won 31-17 in the end but Crosby once again proved that his toughness is second to none.

Maxx Crosby Praises Patrick Mahomes

Maxx Crosby is 1-8 in nine career games against Patrick Mahomes. It’s been a lopsided rivalry between the Raiders and Chiefs for several years now. While that can be frustrating to a competitor like Crosby, he has nothing but respect for the star quarterback.

“He’s the best in the game and we go against each other twice a year,” Crosby told the media during his November 26 availability. “We have our back and forths and things like that, but at the end of the day, it’s respect when you see another great one across from you. Every time, he brings the best out of me and vice versa. So, I’ve got a ton of love for him, regardless. That doesn’t change how I’m approaching him, trying to hunt his ass down every time I go out there. But he knows that, and he respects it and it goes both ways.

“They’re the defending champs, so you’ve got to be on point from start to finish. Can’t just be the first quarter. We talked about starting fast, but you’ve got to finish faster. You’ve got to keep your foot on the gas at all times, and they’ve got the best quarterback in the world so you can’t lay off the gas whatsoever.”

Crosby and Mahomes are friendly with each other but there’s definitely a rivalry between the two. The Raiders just need to start putting up more of a fight against Kansas City for the rivalry to get stronger.

Maxx Crosby Says He’s ‘Crazy’

Nobody would’ve faulted Maxx Crosby for taking the Chiefs game off. He would’ve had an extra week to recover with the bye week. He’s never missed a game so his toughness wouldn’t have come into question.

Despite all of that, Crosby just enjoys playing and doesn’t care how it makes him look.

“Things happen in life,” Crosby said. “I’ve been through a lot, in general. Some people have their opinions, think I’m crazy, but I know I’m crazy. So, it’s fun, I love it.”