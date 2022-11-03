Raiders Groundbreaking Hall of Famer Dies at 72, Tim Brown & More React

Former Raiders punter and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Guy has died at the age of 72, his alma mater Southern Miss announced. Some of the greatest special teams players in NFL history have worn the silver and black but perhaps none were more groundbreaking than Guy. He was the first punter ever to be elected to the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2014 class.

Former Raiders owner Al Davis used a first-round pick to draft Guy in 1973, which is rare for a punter. The pick turned out to be a stroke of brilliance as he was the greatest punter in NFL history, won three Super Bowls with the Raiders and was named to eight All-Pro teams.

The league has avoided putting specialists in the Hall of Fame for decades. There are only four kickers who have been elected and Guy is still the only punter. It’s a testament to his dominance at the position that he was able to overcome the major hurdle. There will be other punters to enter the Hall of Fame in the future but Guy will forever be the first to break that barrier.

Tim Brown & Other Raiders Legend Mourn the Passing of Guy

There’s no questioning that Guy is one of the greatest Raiders of all time. He spent every season of his 14-year career with the team and was there for every Super Bowl win in franchise history. He’s a revered figure in the fan base and many who have been involved with the team.

Fellow Raiders Hall of Famer Tim Brown didn’t join the team until a couple of years after Guy retired but he showed love to the punter.

@raiders @ProFootballHOF So sorry to hear about the passing of the legendary HOFer Ray Guy!

RIP! Your legacy will live on forever! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) November 3, 2022

Former Raiders quarterback and Hall of Famer Ken Stabler died in 2015 but his daughter Kendra Stabler reacted to the news and spoke about how the two were great friends.

Former linebacker Phil Villapiano also spent years playing with Guy and sent a message regarding the news.

Current Raiders punter AJ Cole is following in Guy’s footsteps and made an All-Pro team last year. He’s emerged as one of the great young punters in the NFL. He was very saddened to hear of Guy’s death.

Lastly, the Raiders released a statement after the news of Guy’s death broke.

“The Raiders Family is mourning the passing of Ray Guy, a legendary punter who revolutionized special teams during his 14 seasons with the Silver and Black,” the team said in a statement.

Guy Was a Football Player

Punters aren’t the first players that come to mind when thinking of what it means to be a football player. However, Guy was a football player through and through. He even played safety at Southern Miss and tried to get some defensive reps with the Raiders as a rookie.

“I jumped up and ran in to cover [Fred] Biletnikoff, just like I would have in college. I guess old habits are hard to break,” Guy told Vic Tafur of The Athletic in 2014. “Man, John [Madden] went ballistic.”

Guy had a baseball background and could’ve played in the MLB if he wanted to. Former Raiders head coach John Madden was happy that he picked football.

“He threw harder than [Ken] Stabler,” Madden said in 2014. “There is no question he was a real football player. I just didn’t let him play. He was too valuable as a punter.”