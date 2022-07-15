Former Pro Bowler Signs With Raiders, Announces Retirement From NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offensive line was once a dominant group but they’ve lost some key members over the last couple of years. Richie Incognito was signed late in the 2019 offseason and not much was made about it. However, he ended up being one of the team’s best players in 2019 and became a leader.

Unfortunately, Incognito was limited to playing two games combined over the last two seasons due to injury. He was still one of the best guards in the league when he could play but his durability has suffered. The Raiders decided not to re-sign him this offseason and Incognito didn’t want to play elsewhere.

Las Vegas and Incognito announced that the four-time Pro Bowler has signed a deal to retire as a Raider.

“I came back. I set my mission. I accomplished my goal.”@68INCOGNITO is retiring as a Raider » https://t.co/n597ul1hPj pic.twitter.com/NkDvYpvGkL — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 15, 2022

Though he was only with the team for three years, he had an impact on the fan base. Fans embraced him and so did teammates. Incognito has been a controversial figure in the past but he was always a strong teammate on the Raiders and only ever brought a positive impact.

Incognito Sends Message to Raider Nation

While it wasn’t always perfect, Incognito put together a really strong NFL career. He played for five different teams across a career that spanned 16 years. At times, he was one of the best pass protectors in the league. However, his off-the-field issues alienated him from many teams and fans.

The Raiders decided to embrace him and give him a home despite the fact that he only played in 14 games with the team. In his retirement announcement, Incognito sent a message to the Raiders fan base:

I can’t forget to give a shout out to Raider Nation, my people! I found myself reflected in you – gritty, hard-working people whose love of the game and this team is lifelong. I take great pride having played in both Oakland and Las Vegas in front of you and I’ll never forget taking the field to the cheers of the most passionate fan base in the league.

Incognito Explains Decision to Retire

When he was on the field, Incognito had plenty left in the tank. He only allowed one sack during the 2019 season. His body started to break down before his skill did. Incognito was a consistent talking point over the last two seasons as the team kept waiting for his return. The return never came and that’s when he knew it was time to retire.

I’ve dealt with injuries the last two years I never had before in my career. My body told me it was time, and I knew I was ready to hang them up. And though some in my inner circle might not believe me – I’m ready. There’s no turning back. My last few seasons couldn’t have happened with a better group of men, guys that embraced me. I wanted to finish on my own terms. Not a lot of people get to do that in this league and that’s why I’m so proud to retire with the Raiders.

