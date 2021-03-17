Raiders Trade All-Pro OL to NFC Team for Solid Draft Compensation: Report

It appears that the Las Vegas Raiders have found a trade partner for Rodney Hudson. According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team is trading Hudson and a seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a third-round pick.

It’s going to be a third-rounder going the #Raiderr for a 7th rounder and Hudson. https://t.co/zWjNPbfXZ8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Considering the Raiders were about to release the star center outright, this is probably the best-base scenario. A third-round pick is solid compensation. From Hudson’s perspective, he now gets to go to a rising team that has a real shot at winning a lot of games. Keeping the three-time Pro Bowl probably still would’ve been the better move for Las Vegas but at least they were able to make something out of nothing.

Orignal story below…

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off the biggest shock of the offseason thus far when it was widely reported that they were releasing star center Rodney Hudson. However, it appears there’s a new twist. The team hasn’t officially done anything yet so the situation is fluid.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Raiders are now trying to trade the three-time Pro Bowler.

I'm told the #Raiders are currently trying to move C Rodney Hudson via trade, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2021

This news makes a lot more sense for the team. Why the Raiders would even consider trading their best player and getting hit with a ton of dead money is beyond comprehension. Hudson’s contract is reasonable enough for a possible trade partner. Considering he’s one of the three best centers in the NFL and certainly the best pass blocking center around.

If he doesn’t get traded, he’ll likely still end up on the free-agent market, but it’s easy to see a team making a deal with the Raiders so they can ensure that they land him. Las Vegas shouldn’t expect a big return for him but he’s at least got to be worth a third or fourth-round pick. He’s only 31-years-old and doesn’t have much of an injury history. He’s one of the most consistent and durable offensive linemen in the NFL. If the Raiders could land a decent draft pick in a trade, it would certainly soften the blow of losing one of their best players.

Hudson News Was Not Well Received

Regardless of what happens with Hudson, fans clearly aren’t happy with how this has played out. He’s been an excellent player and leader for the team. Reports have indicated that he’s the one that wanted to be let go but that definitely didn’t make the fan base feel any better. The fans made their anger with the Raiders known after the Hudson news dropped.

Rodney Hudson was the one thing most of us could agree on…. pic.twitter.com/noo0XKcyZk — Stoney🚬 (@RaiderStoney) March 17, 2021

Rodney Hudson news…I just can’t pic.twitter.com/SsP9jy4ODj — Clay Baker (@ClayBakerRadio) March 16, 2021

What a mess. What an ABSOLUTE mess. Please make it make sense. #Raiders — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) March 16, 2021

I haven't been this annoyed since Khalil Mack was traded. In fact, I'm probably more annoyed because at least we got something in return. I DO NOT see the benefit to this move whatsoever https://t.co/QT5o9lgK2V — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) March 16, 2021

Raiders yesterday: We got Yannick

Raiders today: pic.twitter.com/ZQeUY8UWgm — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) March 16, 2021

Consistent players for the Raiders have been few and far between for almost two decades now. Hudson was easily one of the best players to ever suit up in silver and black. It’s a serious shame that things got so bad that he’s trying to force his way up. This should be a serious wake-up call for the team.

What’s Next for the Raiders?

It’s never a good sign when a player like Hudson wants to leave his current team. There’s no doubt that other free agents will take note of the whole situation. Whether that negatively affects the Raiders remains to be seen.

Regardless, things aren’t looking particularly good for the silver and black right now. If Jone Gruden and Mike Mayock have a master plan, it has not become apparent quite yet. They have made some solid moves in free agency by adding Yannick Ngakoue and John Brown. However, it doesn’t appear like any big moves are on the way. Unless the Raiders make some really good moves in the coming months, excitement for the 2021 season could be very low.

