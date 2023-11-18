Raiders Named Landing Spot for WR Projected to Get $63 Million Contract

Heading into the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Raiders had the fourth oldest roster in the NFL with an average age of 26.6. Considering the team has had one playoff appearance in the last six seasons, getting younger could be what the next full-time general manager decides to do.

Davante Adams is still playing at a high level but turns 31 in December. Bleacher Report floated the idea of moving on from Adams in a trade and making a run at Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“The fact is Adams is 30 years old and has been on a contender for much of his career. It might be worth it to trade him away for what should be a solid return on investment,” BR NFL Staff wrote in a November 13 column.

“That would leave a huge vacancy for a No. 1 wide receiver, which is the kind of role Tee Higgins will be looking for in free agency. The Bengals receiver has been a great running mate with Ja’Marr Chase, but he’s capable of being the undisputed No. 1.”

Higgins is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and is just 24 years old. The Bengals could decide against giving him a big contract with Ja’Marr Chase due for a big payday. That would open the door for a team like the Raiders to sign Higgins in free agency.

What Kind of Contract Will Tee Higgins Be Looking For?

Considering the Raiders are paying Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow big money to play wide receiver, it seems like a longshot that they’d want another expensive player at the position barring a trade. According to Spotrac, Tee Higgins’ market value is four years, $63.7 million.

Higgins might be able to get even more than that on the open market. However, he is in the midst of a lackluster season. He’s missed three games with an injury and has just 328 receiving yards. With quarterback Joe Burrow now out for the season, it’s unlikely Higgins will get to 1,000 receiving yards. Coming off a weak season, his asking price could go down.

A lot of teams are putting a premium on wide receivers so Higgins may still be able to get a big deal but it’s hard to imagine he ends up being one of the top-five highest-paid wide receivers.

Should Las Vegas Raiders Keep Davante Adams Long-Term?

Even with the Raiders going 2-0 in the Antonio Pierce, there’s still rampant Davante Adams trade speculation. Why keep a soon-to-be 31-year-old wide receiver who could be an impact player on a contender? Adams has never suggested that he wants to get traded and the Raiders were the team he wanted to play for.

He’s a very important piece for Las Vegas on the field and in the locker room. Whether or not the Raiders want to keep could depend on how this season goes. If Pierce and interim general manager Champ Kelly do enough to get the full-time jobs, it’s hard to imagine them moving on from Adams. Unless a team comes along and offers a ridiculous trade package for Adams in the offseason, it’s most likely that he’s still on the Raiders next season.