Raiders Player Rips Washington: ‘That’s Some BS’

After a promising win to start the season, the Washington Football Team has looked more like how people expected them to look this year. They’ve lost three straight games and it looks like they’ve officially given up on 2019 first-round pick quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Not only did he lose his starting job but Washington demoted him to third-string.

That’s a pretty big fall considering his stats haven’t been all that bad. Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown believes that Washington isn’t doing right by Haskins and called on them to trade him.

Get Dwayne Haskins out of Washington cause that’s some bs !! — Trent Brown (@Trent) October 7, 2020

Based on how the season is going for Washington, it’s very possible that Haskins is out of there sooner rather than later. There are a lot of good quarterback prospects in 2021 and Ron Rivera’s squad figures to get a top-10 pick. A fresh start might be best for all sides.

Would Any Team Want Haskins?

While Haskins has obvious talent, he wouldn’t have been a first-round pick if he didn’t, there are serious maturity concerns with him. Similar to Josh Rosen, it’s hard to imagine a team willing to take a chance on him should Washington decide to move on.

These days, there are so many good quarterback prospects coming into the NFL, teams would likely rather use their draft capital on unproven rookies than a quarterback who disappointed in his first stint. Haskins’ best shot of keeping a starting job in the NFL is to make it work in Washington. They’ve already got a lot invested in him so they’ll give him the benefit of the doubt way more than other teams will. Also, Kyle Allen and a recently injured Alex Smith don’t inspire a lot of confidence in a team. It’s a long season and Haskins will have time to redeem himself. If he can’t, he’s likely headed to a long career as a backup.

Trent Brown Nearing Return to Field

Speaking of Trent Brown, it appears he’s ready to return to the football field after missing the last three games for the Raiders. He’s the team’s highest-paid player so it’s far from ideal that he hasn’t been playing. Denzelle Good and Sam Young have done a decent job filling in for Brown since he’s been out but the offensive line definitely doesn’t look as good without him.f

The Raiders pay him for a reason and it’s not so he can watch from the sidelines. If he can return, that should give the team a boost in both the passing and running game. There were reports that the Raiders were getting frustrated with the fact that Brown hasn’t been playing but there’s only so much either side can do. It’s still early in the season and Brown has plenty of time to remind the world why the Raiders are paying him so much money. If not, the two sides could be headed for divorce this offseason.

