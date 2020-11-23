Twitter Erupts After Patrick Mahomes Orchestrates Game-Winning TD vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just soared to the top of the MVP conversation Sunday night. With 1:43 seconds left on the fourth quarter and down 31-28 to bitter rivals the Las Vegas Raiders, the reigning world champion orchestrated an impressive game-winning drive to take down their AFC West opponents 35-31 at Allegiant Stadium.

Check out the 22-yard walk-off score below. The ball landed cleanly into tight end Travis Kelce’s hands, without so much a Raiders defender guarding the five-time Pro Bowler.

MARCHED RIGHT DOWN THE FIELD ⏰ 📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/5yyRhYGx7B — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2020

Las Vegas had played a pretty impressive game on both sides of the ball up and until that moment, could have handed the Chiefs a season sweep. However, they don’t call him Showtime for nothing and under the primetime pressure, No. 15 undoubtedly lived up to his name.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Teicher, it was also the Texas native’s first career go-ahead touchdown, which is a definite surprise. But when you consider how often the Chiefs obliterate their opponents, it doesn’t seem that shocking after all.

This was Mahomes' first go-ahead TD in final 2 minutes of a game. Surprised to learn that. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 23, 2020

With 28 seconds left on the clock, Raiders QB Derek Carr had just enough enough time to upstage his foes and become the hero of the night. Unfortunately, his final pass of the game resulted in an interception by none other than Daniel “Dirty Dan” Sorensen.

THAT'S WHAT DIRY DAN DOES pic.twitter.com/qqJWtmqO6l — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2020

With the 35-31 victory, the Chiefs maintain control of the AFC West and head coach Andy Reid moves to 19-3 coming off of a bye week. Let’s see if they’ll do a victory lap stunt of their own before leaving Sin City Monday morning.

MVPat Chants Ring Through Twitter

Like clockwork, Twitter went ablaze shouting the 25-year-old praises, with many claiming Mahomes should be the unanimous MVP winner at the end of the regular season. Check out some of the best reactions from NBA players, former Chiefs athletes and analysts below.

I mean was there any doubt on that drive!?!?! No there wasn’t. @PatrickMahomes Insano! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 23, 2020

Mahomes just did our defense for game way too easy man smfh… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 23, 2020

That was an MVP moment for Patrick Mahomes. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) November 23, 2020

The NFL has hit the jackpot w Mahomes. He’s the perfect trifecta …great/heroic/likable. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 23, 2020

Patrick mf’ing Mahomes — Jeffsradamus (@JeffAllen71) November 23, 2020

A national audience just watched the MVP front runner. You want Mahomes fatigue, that’s on you. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 23, 2020

When you’re arguing about who should win the MVP this year, use tonight performance by Mahomes as evidence — Chris Uno Cero (@ceroto60) November 23, 2020

We’ve said it plenty of times before and we’ll gladly repeat ourselves again: It’s really Patrick Mahomes’ world and we’re just living in it.

READ MORE: Chiefs Drop Impressive Hype Video Ahead of SNF Rematch Against Raiders [WACTH]