Chiefs Drop Impressive Hype Video Ahead of SNF Rematch Against Raiders [WACTH]

It’s safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs are ready for Sunday night’s rematch against bitter rivals the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of the anticipated primetime showdown, Sunday morning the team dropped an epic hype video via their social media channels.

Take a look below:

Ready to take down the house 🎰 pic.twitter.com/gHUpWivMfx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2020

The one-minute clip starts off with Derek Carr’s successful quarterback sneak attempt in Week 5, getting enough yardage for a first down and effectively giving the Raiders a 40-32 win. It continues with quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly addressing the media before several pundits weigh in on the notorious victory lap celebrations Jon Grudden’s men orchestrated outside of Arrowhead Stadium the next morning prior to departing for the airport.

Retro clips of other Chiefs-Raiders games follow the commentary before the franchise’s classic “Run It Back” tagline flashes across the screen. It certainly drums up plenty of hype and should make any Kansas City fan excited to have the last laugh after the final whistle tonight.

Patrick Mahomes Opened up About the Victory Lap Celebrations Earlier This Week

Their rival’s infamous antics are likely still ingrained in the minds of several key players, including Mahomes. Speaking to the media earlier this week, No. 15 was candid in his response when asked his opinion of that October 11 tour around the historic venue.

“If you’re not ready to go in this game, playing a divisional opponent, playing against a good football team and you know it’s going to mean a lot going toward the AFC West standings, then you’re not in the right sport,” Mahomes said. “For me, it’s just as important as any other game in the division, no matter if they took a victory lap or not.”

As far as the reigning Super Bowl MVP is concerned, his focus is playing his best and most importantly, avoiding the dreaded season sweep.

“Any time you lose to anyone, the next time you play them you want to win the football game. We’ll be ready to go, I promise you that. … We don’t like losing to teams twice, so we’ll have the right mindset.

“They came out and won the football game. We’ll have to do a better job of that this time and know that we’re playing against a good opponent and know that we’re going to have to give it our best shot if we’re going to come out with a win.”

Chiefs Release Latest Injury Updates

Between the COVID/Reserve list and actual sprains, the Chiefs have quite a number of stars still on the mend. The team released the latest injury update Saturday afternoon and while some familiar faces are coming back, a few will be watching the contest from home for another week.

Gehrig Dieter and Bryan Witzmann have been activated from the practice squad. Mecole Hardman has been activated from Reserve/COVID. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2020

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is ruled out for a fifth straight game, however fellow wideout Mecole Hardman was officially activated off the COVID/Reserve list. Unfortunately, defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle) and offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz (back) were officially placed on injured reserve. Both starters will have to miss at least the next three games before returning.

Live from the Raiders’ new home of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the contentious AFC West showdown is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

