Laura Salvo Dead: 21-Year-Old Rally Driver Killed in Portugal Crash

Laura Salvo is the 21-year-old rally co-driver who was killed in a crash in Portugal on October 10 around 10:30 a.m. local time.

The incident occurred during the first stage of the Rally Vidreiro, according to a statement on the competition’s Facebook page. At the time of the crash, the car was being driven by Miguel Socias. The car went off the road and collided with another vehicle and a pine tree. Medics were on the scene within two minutes attempted to resuscitate Salvo. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A follow-up statement on the Facebook page said that the Rally Vidreiro was canceled in Salvo’s honor.

Salvo & Socias Began Partnering as Drivers in September 2019

Previously, Salvo competed with Miguel Socias in the Suzuki Swift Cup. In September 2020, Salvo and Socias were successful in the Rally of Xixona. The two announced they were partnering together in September 2020.

Salvo was victorious in the Rally del Bierzo while driving a Hyundai i20 R5 alongside Surhayen Pernia in February 2020. The pair completed the race in 1 hour and 38 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/fhb7qWAc_lA

Salvo’s co-driver Miguel Socias is a native of the Spanish island of Mallorca. Spanish tabloid Marca reports that as a result of the crash, Socias was hospitalized with non-serious injuries.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Salvo and Socias were victorious at the 2020 Xixona Rally driving in a Peugeot Rally4. Peugeot Sport said in a statement, “Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of codriver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal.” Marca reports that Salvo began her rally driving career while she was still a teenager.

Salvo’s Sister Is Fellow Driver Maria Salvo

Infelizmente aconteceu o pior. A navegadora não resistiu. Laura Salvo. pic.twitter.com/c5rqklrkej — Paulo Araujo (@PauloAr23028946) October 10, 2020

Salvo’s sister is Maria Salvo, a well-known rally driver who was also competing at the Rally Vidreiro. The sisters are native of the Spanish city of Valencia. In addition to her driving career, Salvo was also a keen guitarist and singer.

In Total Salvo Competed in 37 Races During Her Career

According to Salvo’s ERWC profile, her father, Gabriel, is also a rally driver. That profile said that Salvo’s first race was in 2015. In total, Salvo competed in 37 rallies during her career. The Rally Vidreiro marked the first rally she competed in outside of Spain.

The Federation of Drivers of Valencia paid tribute to Salvo in a tweet that read, via Google Translate: “Life can sometimes be very unfair. Unfortunately, Laura Salvo passed away while doing what she liked the most: co-driving. D.E.P. His smile will illuminate us from heaven from now on.”

