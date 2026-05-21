Lakers’ LeBron James Breaks Silence on Major Career Decision

With June approaching, that means the NBA Finals are not far away. And that means the start of the offseason isn’t, either.

LeBron James will once again find himself at the center of attention this summer. In recent summers, it was just about whether he’ll decide to play another season. But this year, there are questions over James’ potential next team if he does decide to play a 24th NBA season.

James, the oldest player in the NBA, still has several weeks before he’ll need to settle on his next decision.

In a recent episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast, James spoke about the potential next step of his career for the first time since his 23rd season ended.

“I’m still in the moment of just taking my time,” James told his podcast co-host Steve Nash. “I haven’t even really thought about it too much. Obviously, I understand I’m a free agent and I can control my own destiny.”

LeBron James’ Shares When He Thinks He’ll Make a Decision

James stated he is still in chill mode. He is looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend and taking his family on a vacation.

After some more time off to recalibrate his mind, James says he’ll decide what he wants to do next.

“I think, at some point up until June, late June, as July rolls around and free agency starts to get going, you start to get a feel of what my future may look like,” James said. “… I have not got to that point yet. When I get there, it’d be fun to see what the future could hold. Either if it’s, like I said, in another NBA arena for another year or not.”

James’ longevity explains why he keeps having to revisit this conversation. Him being able to play 23 seasons is because he has been able to outlast 99% of careers in NBA history. And that is what has allowed him to do what no other player has.

To share a uniform with his son.

“I have a job and a responsibility to show him what it means to be a professional and the results that come with it. I have a responsibility in that,” James said of his son Bronny James in an earlier episode of his podcast. “Yes, he’s seen it from the outside looking in throughout the course of his life, but now being in the locker room, being in film sessions, being on the plane, being in everything that surrounds how to be a professional.”

Four-Time MVP, Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Share Interest in Continuing

Much has been said about whether James and the Lakers want to continue their marriage after eight seasons.

James exercised his $52.6 million 2025-26 player-option last summer, making him an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018.

Many around the NBA believe James returning for Year 24 is definitely on the table.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who has followed James since before he entered the NBA, reported the Lakers and James want to continue their partnership.

James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been highly speculated, but it would take a lot of front office work in Cleveland and personal sacrifice on James’ part to make that reunion a reality.