LeBron James Shares Incredibly High Praise for Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama

Like San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James knows about entering the NBA facing enormous expectations, and living up to them.

And like everyone else, James has been extremely impressed by what he’s seen from Wembanyama throughout his career to this point, and especially during the postseason this year.

LeBron James says Victor Wembanyama can do Things We’ve Never Seen Before

During a recent episode of his Mind the Game podcast, James shared some incredibly high praise for Wembanyama, saying that the Spurs star is able to do things on the floor that the league has never seen before.

“His ability to catch the ball with his back toward the basket, or half of his body, and be able to find the rim before he even lands? That is coordination that we’ve never seen before, and it’s not just because he’s tall. It’s because he has the ability to do things that we haven’t seen in our league ever.”

James is completely correct in saying that we’ve never seen someone with Wembanyama’s combination of size and athleticism, because we truly haven’t. He’s a one-of-a-kind player who will be dominating the league for the next decade-plus, as long as he can remain healthy.

LeBron James says Spurs are ‘Lucky’ to have Victor Wembanyama

In addition to his obvious physical gifts, James has also been extremely impressed with Wembanyama’s demeanor and basketball IQ and he said that the Spurs are very “lucky” to have landed him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“You can tell by the way he talks, you can tell by his demeanor, he knows the game. He was taught the game the right way,” James said. “And San Antonio continues to get lucky as f–k with these generational, talented, IQ, smart… David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and now Wemby.