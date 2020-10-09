LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Visited Lakers Star in NBA Bubble

LeBron James received a special visitor when his wife Savannah James visited the Lakers star in the NBA Bubble. Back in September, LeBron noted it was a “blessing” to have Savannah join him in Orlando, but it sounds like the couple’s three kids (Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri) did not make the trip.

“It’s a blessing to have my wife here but my kids are back in LA still and my mom is back in Ohio,” LeBron told The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver. “But I’m definitely happy she’s here. I keep the main thing the main thing when I’m on the floor.”

LeBron Joked That Savannah Was Not Thrilled With His Schedule Inside the NBA Bubble

It is unclear if Savannah is still at the NBA Bubble, or if it was a quick visit. LeBron joked that Savannah is not enjoying his intense schedule on gamedays to get ready to play.

“I’m not going to tell you exactly what I do,’’ James explained, per New York Post. “Because I would be giving my opponents a lot of my ingredients. But let’s just say my wife is not enjoying what I do on a day-to-day basis inside the bubble getting ready for a game. Let’s just say that. I spent a lot of time, a lot of time on my body.”

LeBron Recently Gave His Wife a Birthday Shoutout: ‘Amazing Woman I Call My Queen’

Back in August, LeBron took to Instagram to send his wife a birthday shoutout. LeBron called Savannah his “queen, my best friend” in the heartfelt post.

“MY BEAUTIFUL STRONG AMBITIOUS DRIVEN COMMITTED LOVING AMAZING WOMAN I CALL MY QUEEN, MY BEST FRIEND, MY LOVE, MY WIFE! I SCREAM FROM THE DAMN BUBBLE HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. PLEASE ENJOY YOUR DAY, YOUR WEEKEND, YOUR MOMENT IN TIME! I LOVE YOU!! 😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👸🏾,” LeBron noted on Instagram.

The couple is high school sweethearts who got married in 2013 at the Grand Del Mar in San Diego. Savannah initially would not give LeBron her number, but eventually, the couple went on their first date to Outback Steakhouse.

“I’m like, ‘Um, nope. I’ll take his number,’” Savannah recalled a conversation with a mutual friend during an interview with Cleveland Magazine. “One day I’m sitting around — I was probably bored or something — and I’m like, ‘Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let’s see.’ ”

Savannah Hosts an Annual Prom Makeover Event in Akron

There’s something about waking up on this morning every year that still gives @SavannahRB butterflies. 🦋 There’s a vision that many girls have for their high school prom and being able to bring that vision to reality, so that those memories are happy ones, is what excites… pic.twitter.com/U3LtWZMMZJ — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) March 10, 2020

Savannah is involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation and one of the ways the family gives back is through a makeover event in Akron just before prom. The high schoolers selected have an opportunity to choose a prom outfit complete with shoes and accessories. Savannah told 3News that the event gives her “an exciting feeling every year.”

“It’s an exciting feeling every year,” Savannah explained. “I look forward [to] seeing the girls, the dresses, the smiles on their faces. They’re beautiful girls and should always feel that way and have a great time.”

