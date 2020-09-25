Lionel Messi Lets Rips at Barcelona Over Luis Suarez Exit

Lionel Messi has hit out at Barcelona in the wake of team-mate Luis Suarez’s departure for Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguay international has this week sealed a move to Diego Simeone’s side after being told he was not in new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans for the future.

Messi has taken to social media to pay tribute to his friend and team-mate but also blasted the Catalan giants for the way he feels Suarez has been treated.

“I was getting the idea but today I went into the locker room and fell the real chip. How hard it will be to not keep sharing the day to day with you, both on and off the pitch. We’re going to miss them so much. It was many years, many mattes, meals, dinners…Many things we will never forget, every day together. “It’s going to be strange seeing you wearing another shirt and much more facing you. You deserved to leave like what you are: one of the most important players in club history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point I’m no longer surprised. “I wish you all the best in this new challenge. I love you so much. See you soon, mate.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Suarez Not Surprised By Barcelona Exit

Barcelona waved goodbye to Suarez on Thursday in a special farewell ceremony for the striker who departs after 198 goals and 283 appearances for the Catalan giants. The Uruguay international was clearly emotional as he spoke about his six successful years at the club.

Suarez also discussed his relationship with Messi and how close the duo have become during their time together at the Camp Nou.

“I have already faced Leo with the national team so this will not change our relationship. Everyone knows about the relationship we have. When one arrives at Barcelona they say careful with Leo, being a forward, and in the end after many years Leo has got on really well with a forward. We are conscious of trying to be always at the level we need to be at Barca and I can leave proud of what we have done.”

The 33-year-old now heads for a fresh challenge at Atletico Madrid. Suarez is due to sign a two-year deal with Diego Simeone’s side who are expected to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for the league title.

Messi’s Barcelona Frustration Continues

Messi’s latest outburst shows his continued frustration with the club. The Argentine made his feelings clear last season when he spoke out against former sporting director Eric Abidal and also issued a strongly-worded statement when confirming the players would take pay-cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Argentine international was then denied a transfer over the summer after informing the club he wanted to leave. He subsequently spoke about his desire to leave in an interview with Goal’s Ruben Uria and accused president Josep Maria Bartomeu of going back on his word.

Messi’s latest missive comes just days before Barcelona are due to start their 2020-21 league campaign. Koeman’s side play their first game of the season on Sunday against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Set for Position Switch at Barcelona Under Koeman