Logan Paul Explains Fight vs. Floyd Mayweather [WATCH]

If you don’t quite understand how somebody like YouTuber Logan Paul was able to land a superfight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., you certainly are not alone. According to Paul, even he’s not super sure how he got the gig. The 25-year-old American revealed to Showtime’s Brendan Schaub over the weekend how his upcoming Mayweather vs. Paul boxing exhibition bout came to be.

You can watch Paul try to explain how it happened below.

Paul Couldn’t Believe Offer

“None of this is comprehensible,” Paul said. “This makes no f****** sense! My manager, six months ago, comes up to me. He says, ‘Logan, would you fight Floyd Mayweather?'”

Paul said he didn’t believe the offer was legit at the beginning.

“Well, I go, ‘I mean yes I would, but why are you asking me that question? Go do something else. This makes no sense. How is that even going to be a thing ever?’ I think a month later he approached me with a contract, said ‘if you sign here, you’re going to be fighting Floyd Mayweather,'” Paul said.

But even then the YouTuber-turned-boxer didn’t believe it.

“I said, ‘sure, Jeff, I’ll sign your fantasy contact, but like F*** you, why would this ever happen?’ I signed it, and then after just months and months of going back and forth figuring out dates, we had three different dates, and how to announce it, and just like the strategy behind it, it finally came to fruition,” Paul said.

“And this event that supersedes everything I’ve ever done in my entire life finally solidified,” Paul said.

Mayweather vs. Paul on Feb. 20

Mayweather, 43, returns to the ring to face Paul in what has to be considered the most unlikely boxing pay-per-view event in history.

According to the press release distributed by Fanmio, Mayweather vs. Paul is set to be a “special exhibition” boxing bout between one of boxing’s all-time great champions and a social media icon who just became a professional prizefighter last year.

Mayweather vs. Paul is scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021, at a venue to be named. The bout will be streamed live via pay-per-view via Fanmio.

“This is going to be a great night for the fans worldwide as we are bringing something special to them through sports and entertainment,” said Mayweather per the press release. “I have never shied away from doing things differently throughout my career and fighting Logan Paul in this special exhibition is just another opportunity for me to do it again.”

“I am always searching for the ultimate challenge and it is a dream to go toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer alive,” said Paul per the press release. “I am ALL IN, and on February 20th, the world could witness the greatest upset in the history of sports.”

