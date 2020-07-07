LeBron James Has Hilarious Response to Patrick Mahomes Deal

The sports world was set ablaze on Monday when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the largest deal in sports history, inking a 12-year deal that could end up being worth $503 million.

Athletes from every sport reacted, but none more notable than NBA superstar LeBron James, who had some jokes when it came to Mahomes new-found money.

“Congrats brother,” James wrote. “Let me borrow $5.”

LeBron had to ask Mahomes for some of that new money 😂🤑 pic.twitter.com/MIUDAvZ0JJ — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2020

James, of course, doesn’t need any help. The Los Angeles Lakers standout is one of the richest athletes in the world through his contract and endorsement deals off the court. Forbes listed James as the fifth high-paid athlete last year, making $88.2 million between his NBA salary — $28.2 million — and endorsements — $60 million). Only Roger Federer ($106.3 million) and soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million), Lionel Messi ($104 million) and Neymar ($95.5 million) were ahead of him, but now he’ll have some extra competition with Mahomes, the face of the franchise in Kansas City.

Surprisingly, the top NFL player on the Forbes list was Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who cracked the top 10 at No. 9 with $60.5 million in earnings.

LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes Bonded Over Voting Rights Group

James recently helped start the “More Than a Vote” in an effort to fight against voter suppression.

“We are Black athletes and artists working together,” the organization’s website says. “Our priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020.”

James recently welcomed Mahomes to the “family.”

“Everyone welcome this game changer (on and off the field) Patrick Mahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us.”

And…everyone welcome this game changer (on and off the field) @PatrickMahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us. 🙏🏾 #MoreThanAVote #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2020

“Change isn’t made by watching from the sidelines. Let’s do this [LeBron James],” Mahomes responded.

Chiefs Happy to Have Patrick Mahomes Long-Term

Mahomes has built a legendary resume through his first two seasons as the starter in Kansas City. He won the MVP award in his first season, recording the league’s second-ever 50 touchdown-50,000-yard season. Mahomes followed that up by bringing a Super Bowl to Kansas City last season.

“Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement, per ESPN. “With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

Mahomes put out a tweet with a video shortly after the deal was announced, captioning it “here to stay.”

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

“Chiefs Kingdom,” the subtitles on the video read, “You’ve been with me since the beginning, from rookie year to becoming a starter, to the unconventional, o to doing whatever it takes to win, to showdowns. You helped me come back from injury. You helped us come back from deficits. Multiple deficits. You helped us overcome adversity to become Super Bowl Champions. And we’re staying together… for a long time. … We’re chasing a dynasty.”

