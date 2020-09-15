Singer Calls Lakers’ Alex Caurso ‘My King,’ Trolls Russell Westbrook

When Alex Caruso first started getting playing time with the Los Angeles Lakers, it just came off as a novelty. Nobody really expected him to have a role on the team once LeBron James got healthy and Anthony Davis joined the team. However, he’s gotten better and better every game and is now one of the team’s most important players.

Due to his unassuming nature and the fact that he doesn’t look like a professional basketball player, Caruso has become one of the most popular Lakers. We all remember when Rihanna was caught checking the guard out and apparently he has even more A-list fans. Grammy-nominated singer Halsey is a die-hard Laker fan and recently had some very interesting things to say about Caruso while also taking a brutal shot at a Houston Rockets star.

“We all know how I feel about my king Alex Caruso, but I gotta say, Russell Westbrook really did a lot … for the Lakers,” Halsey said responding to a question.

Halsey’s Laker fandom has become notable due to the fact that the team is undefeated since she started a Twitter account dedicated to the team. With the Western Conference Finals coming up, Los Angeles will have to hope she keeps tweeting.

Caruso Talks Playoff Success

Caruso doesn’t put up a ton of stats but he’s been one of the best defenders in the NBA during the playoffs. He’s been excellent on that side of the floor. The guard had a chance to talk about why he’s been successful.

“I think I’m just being more aggressive,” Caruso said Monday. “I think that’s really the only thing that’s changed. I think I’m not shying away from showing my competitiveness and just kind of playing how I know how to play. There were spurts of that this year.

“And maybe Rondo being out helped me get to that point, put a little more on my shoulders, a little more responsibility and helped push myself to a point to where I was just out there playing rather than thinking about what I should be doing. Since I’ve been doing that, and we’ve added Rondo back, it’s been great for us and great for me. I just (need) to be the competitive and aggressive self that I am and live with my mistakes.”

Not only has he been excellent on defense, but the Lakers also play really well when he’s on the floor with LeBron. It was fun to praise Caruso as a joke in the past but he’s actually been one of their best role players.

Caruso Addresses Playing in Playoffs for First Time

Players who don’t get drafted don’t often have success in the NBA. Caruso has had to work hard every step of the way just to get on a roster. Now he’s playing for the best team in the NBA. These have been the first playoffs of his career and the young guard is relishing the opportunity.

“It’s been a little different,” Caruso said. “I was really looking forward to playing in the atmosphere of Staples Center and all of these other arenas with the fans and having the intensity of the playoffs be exactly what I’d seen on the TV growing up and as a young professional, but you can still feel it.

“When the ball goes up and you’re out there playing, the energy of the game and the do-or-die mentality and sense of urgency is still there. It’s been a lot fun to be a part of. That’s kind of how I always kind of play basketball. Obviously the stakes aren’t always as high as this, so it’s nice to have something to play for and to have this group of guys to be able to go after the goal with.”

