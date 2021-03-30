Andre Drummond Announces When He’ll Make His Lakers Debut

Andre Drummond just joined the Los Angeles Lakers a few days ago but it looks like he’s itching to make his debut. The team signed him just before they got a couple of days off and it appears he won’t have to miss any games. The big man revealed on Tuesday that he’ll be making his Lakers debut on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Andre Drummond said he will make his debut for the Lakers on Wednesday night against the Bucks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 30, 2021

Drummond joining the team comes at a great time. Los Angeles has won two straight games without LeBron James and Anthony Davis but the Bucks are one of the league’s best teams. Even with Drummond in the lineup, the team will have a hard time pulling off the win. This will be a great showcase for the two-time All-Star. The Lakers should match him up against Giannis Antetokounmpo to test his defensive chops.

If Drummond can help lead the team to a win against Milwaukee, the hype for him will be out of control. The Lakers should temper their expectations though. He hasn’t played in weeks and will need some time to get back into the swing of things.

Drummond Will Start, Says Frank Vogel

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise but Drummond will be doing more than just making his debut. According to head coach Frank Vogel, the center will start in his first action as a Laker.

Vogel on Drummond: “He’s going to start tomorrow night.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 30, 2021

This means that Marc Gasol will get pushed to the bench. That was expected as Gasol’s struggles were a big reason why Los Angeles made it a point to go after Drummond. The news will likely be a disappointment to the veteran but he has to understand. The Lakers are aiming for another championship and Drummond should give them a better shot at winning it all.

Drummond Excited to Make His Debut

As previously noted, Drummond hasn’t played in a basketball game in weeks. He’ll now go from one of the worst teams in the NBA to the defending champions. He couldn’t hide his excitement about suiting up in the purple and gold.

“The level of excitement is at an all-time high,” Drummond said, via the Los Angeles Times.

Though there will be limited fans at the game, Drummond will be able to make his debut at Staples Center in Los Angeles. That’s gotta be an exciting feeling for any player who joins the Lakers.

“It was an incredible feeling for me to be out there,” he said. “… Today was just a learning day.”

The Lakers have to be feeling excited, as well. They just watched players like Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge go to the Brooklyn Nets. They haven’t been able to land a number of players they’ve had their eyes on this season. Drummond choosing Los Angeles is a big win for the team and he was probably the best player that the team could’ve signed on the buyout market.

