Draymond Green Has Strong Reaction to Anthony Davis’ Lakers Contract

After making the Los Angeles Lakers wait for quite a while, Anthony Davis appears to have officially agreed to an extension with the team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Many thought that Davis wouldn’t commit to the team for more than two years so it was a bit of a surprise that he signed a five-year deal that he can opt-out of after the fourth year. This was a big commitment to the franchise and links him with LeBron James for at least three more seasons.

Klutch Sports has come under fire from some anonymous agents in the past but Rich Paul just got another one of his clients paid. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is also a Klutch client and had a strong reaction to the Davis news.

Green is another guy who got a big-money contract. Like it or not, Klutch Sports is making big moves across the NBA and it looks like they’re here to stay.

Fans React to News

While it always felt like Davis was going to stay in Los Angeles, there was the possibility that he could change his mind. Had he left, the Lakers would’ve mortgaged their future for one season of Davis. That one season ended in a championship for the team but it would’ve been a massive disappointment had he decided to leave.

Fans were elated by the news that not only is Davis staying, but that he’s also staying for at least four more seasons.

Lebron extension

Anthony Davis re-signing

Dennis Schroder trade

Montrezl Harrell signing

West Matthews signing

KCP re-signing

Marc Gasol signing Lord Pelinka. 1 offseason. Man… pic.twitter.com/LYB3VCbg5q — Lord Pelinka’s Secret Society (@LateNightLakers) December 3, 2020

Lakers Twitter spent yesterday clowning the Clippers and will spend today celebrating the extensions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. What a 48 hours. 😂 — Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 (@LakerCentral365) December 3, 2020

*Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190M maximum contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers* Lakers fans: pic.twitter.com/Le25yjoClF — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) December 3, 2020

With Davis and LeBron locked up, the Lakers should compete for championships over the next several years. This is a big day for Los Angeles as they’ve had trouble retaining their stars over the last decade. It’s clear that they’re back on top of the NBA landscape after losing that spot for almost a decade.

Dreams of Adding 3rd Star Are Probably Over

While this is exciting news for the Lakers, fans might be a little disappointed to know that it looks like it will be close to impossible for the team to add a third superstar in the near future. Davis and LeBron are both making max money and it would be very difficult to add a third guy for that kind of money.

There’s been a lot of chatter about Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially joining the team in free agency next offseason. That’s more than likely not going to happen now. It was always a pipe dream, to begin with, but it was a fun thought while it lasted. The Lakers are wise to commit to the stars that they do have because there’s never a guarantee that a different star would want to join the team. Also, Los Angeles doesn’t need a third star. LeBron and Davis form the league’s best duo and they’ve added some excellent depth this offseason. The Lakers are set up for success and it’s hard to imagine a current team could beat them in four out of seven games.

