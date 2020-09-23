Executive on Lakers’ Anthony Davis: ‘I Don’t Even Think It’s Close’

Everybody knew Anthony Davis was a great player but he’s hit another level since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. He has undeniable chemistry with LeBron James and it’s led to him playing his best basketball. Over the years, LeBron has played with some great big men but Davis might just be the best of the bunch.

Some NBA executives weighed on who is the best big man LeBron has ever played with and one of them was pretty definitive.

“I don’t even think it’s close. AD is way better than any of those guys,” an Eastern Conference executive said, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “Bosh and [Kevin] Love are really good players, but AD is at another level.”

Davis Better Than Chris Bosh?

Recency bias is a real thing and people forget how good Chris Bosh was in his prime. While he was great and potentially a Hall of Famer, he was never as good as Davis is now.

“Bosh was strong, but AD has nearly realized [his] MVP potential,” Andre Snellings of ESPN said, per Pincus. “When factoring in fit, I might say Davis is the best partner at any position LeBron ever had.”

A Western Conference executive agreed with the above statement.

“Davis is more talented,” the executive said. “Bosh is closest in terms of size, length and athleticism, mixed with shooting touch and rim protection – but Davis is a different class.”

Bosh was a really good player but Davis has a chance to be historically good. He’s one of the hardest players to guard in the NBA and is also an elite defender. Though they’ve only played one season together, Davis is easily the best big man LeBron has ever played with.

What About Dwyane Wade & Kyrie Irving?

While Davis is the best big man LeBron has played with, he might not be the best overall teammate.

“Until Davis wins a chip, he’s second to Kyrie [Irving],” a former Western Conference executive said, per Pincus. “[Dwyane] Wade all day [over both].”

Wade is definitely headed to the Hall of Fame and won two titles with LeBron. Irving has his issues but he did play a key role in LeBron winning a championship in Cleveland. Though, some believe that Davis is already better than Irving.

“Wade nearly had an MVP-caliber season in 2009-10, [and] he had a title. I would say Wade, Davis and then Kyrie,” the current Western Conference executive said. “But I do believe Davis has a chance to go down as the best of those because he’s soooo talented.”

It’s still very early in the pairing between Davis and LeBron. If they can win a couple of titles together, Davis will have to go down as the superstar’s best teammate. Wade is great but he was also finishing up his prime when LeBron came to Miami. Davis is still very much in his prime and has a lot of it left.

