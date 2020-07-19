Anthony Davis Plays like Future Hall of Famer Chris Bosh Says Ex-Teammate

In a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers brought Anthony Davis to Laker Nation.

This season former University of Kentucky Wildcat standout has averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game.

Have we seen a player like Anthony Davis before?

What abour Chris Bosh?

Bosh was a two-time NBA Champion with the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade-era Miami Heat, the trio who become popularly known as the Big 3.

That Heat advanced to four straight NBA Finals and winning two championships during that era.

An 11-time NBA All-Star, Bost was drafted fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2003 NBA Draft.

That loaded draft class included James, Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

Bosh’s career was cut short after 13 season when Heat team doctors discovered that he had blood clots, February 2016.

As a result, the Heat could not medically clear him to play.

While making his rounds promoting The 5 Tournament Pro Basketball Invitational, Jamario Moon appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast & discussed being teammates with Bosh during their time as members of the Toronto Raptors. Moon also shared his thoughts on Bosh as a Hall of Famer and whether he sees a similarity in Davis and Bosh’s game.

Notes on our discussion below:

Jamario Moon on Chris Bosh in Toronto and does his game remind him of Anthony Davis:

“Mr. Double-double. Mr. 20 and 10. Yeah, of course. Because both of them are nice face up players. They’re not really back to the basket, back you down like Shaq and dunk on you like Shaq dunked on Mutombo [laughs] you know what I’m sayin –Neither one of them are that type of player. They’re going to shoot the fadeaway, they’re going to face you up, jab step you and shoot the nice little midrange. I think their games are right there neck and neck. I don’t — maybe Anthony Davis shoots the three ball better and he may have better ball handling then Chris Bosh but, as far as other than those two things, I think they’re basically the same player.”



Jamario Moon on Chris Bosh being a Hall of Famer:

“What’s the one thing that gets you in the Hall of Fame?…..How many championships did Chris get? Is he a career double-double guy? If he got two championships in his career, double-double average. I don’t know. I would make him a Hall of Famer. I like Chris man. I would make him a Hall of Famer. I would. If you go down the Hall of Fame list, you got some other people that are on the list and be like, ‘Aww man, Chris is a shoe-in.’ he can definitely be a Hall of Famer. I think Chris is a Hall of Famer to me. I think some people are going to be like, ‘Jamrio you crazy!’ but, I guess they would have to play against Chris. You have only believe it – I guess if somebody show you, then and make you a believer then you’re like, ‘Okay, you right.’ [laughs]. I think that Chris is a Hall of Famer.”

Jamario Moon on Chris Bosh’s health that hindered his career and how he’d be viewed if he was still playing:

“Aww man, you always hate to see that, especially somebody that you used to be teammates with. You know, you guys were close while you was playin’ ; you definitely hate to see somebody’s career get cut short because of health problems or something like that man. I mean for me, they don’t even have to be my teammate. I don’t like when people get hurt and end their career, I don’t like when people use their age against you. If you can still play – if you was 50 years old and you can STILL play at the same level, I feel that you should still be playing. But to see Chris have to sit down due to the health issues man, that was kind of like, oh wow and I can imagine how he feels; because when I was seeing it on TV, I was shaking my head like, ‘ I can’t believe that.’ You look at him and you’re like, ‘He looks healthy to me…’ I’m sure he probably felt like – because he was still trying to play, right? I think he was still trying to come back and play but, I mean that’s gotta be tough. I can’t even imagine your career being cut short because of that man, but I can’t say what type of player or how we would be looking at him, or the type of player he could be because you just don’t know. We don’t know if he might have turned into – and start averaging 30 [laughs], or went and dropped and started averaging 3…you never know about that so, I can’t say what type of player we would be looking at now if Chris was still playing . But I guess all we can do is go off what he was already doing. I’m sure he would’ve been pretty consistent and then you wouldn’t have to ask me if Chris was a Hall of Famer, you would have already said to me, “Chris Bosh is a Hall of Famer, Jamario!”