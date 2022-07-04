Lakers Predicted to Strike Deal With 10-Time All-Star Free Agent

The trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have certainly slowed free agency down, especially for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team still has a number of needs but is taking its time as they try to land Irving in a trade. Momentum is pointing to the Lakers eventually landing the seven-time All-Star but there’s still work to be done if they are able to get him.

While Irving helps the Lakers’ shooting, the team will still need more shooters as they’ve mainly focused on bringing in young players with defensive upside in free agency. Now that the team is considerably younger, it could be time to start looking at players from last season’s squad who contributed. Carmelo Anthony is a big liability on defense at 38 years old but proved he can still hit a lot of shots. He hit 37.5% of his threes and averaged 13.3 points a game.

Despite his age, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report is Anthony to re-sign with the Lakers this offseason:

As tempting as going back to New York may be for nostalgic reasons, the Lakers are a better basketball fit. They can offer Anthony a bigger role, given that the Knicks have Julius Randle and Obi Toppin already filling the power forward spot. There’s also the all-time scoring list to think about, as Anthony sits just 307 points behind Shaquille O’Neal for eighth place and 1,711 points from hitting 30,000 career points. If he wants any chance of moving up higher (Wilt Chamberlain is still 3,130 points ahead in seventh), he’ll need another few years in a role like he played this past season. Read More From Heavy Place a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ on the NBA This Summer Anthony gets to spend at least one more year with LeBron James by staying in Los Angeles, and the Lakers could actually be a contender again if they can somehow get Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris or Seth Curry from the Brooklyn Nets.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Could Anthony End up Back in New York?

Anthony got to play with his close friend LeBron James last season but it wasn’t a fun Lakers season. The team was massively disappointing and missed the playoffs. There’s a lot of pressure when you play in Los Angeles with LeBron. If Anthony is looking to finish up his career soon, perhaps a return home makes more sense.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, Anthony returning to the Knicks for a final season is not “off the table.”

"If Carmelo wanted to come back and have his final year in the NBA here [with the Knicks], that was on the table, and I haven't heard anything about it being off the table." – @IanBegley on a potential Carmelo Anthony-Knicks reunion https://t.co/DFXpFFrLXJ pic.twitter.com/9kyUzOkv0Y — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 1, 2022

Anthony is from New York so it would be poetic for him to finish his career there. However, it wouldn’t fix a glaring issue missing from his resume.

Why Lakers Make More Sense Than Knicks

The idea of Anthony returning to the Knicks is certainly romantic but they aren’t sniffing a championship anytime soon. The Eastern Conference is tough right now and they still don’t have a superstar to lead them past some of the best teams. Adding Anthony doesn’t change that.

The Lakers may have been a disaster last season but they still have LeBron and Anthony Davis. Plus, Irving might be on the way. If that trio stays healthy, the Lakers will be among the favorites to win the championship. Anthony hasn’t won a championship yet, which is the one thing missing from his legendary resume. Getting a ring to finish his career would feel a lot better than an early playoff exit in New Yotk.

READ NEXT: 3-Team Trade Proposal Has Hated Rival Helping Lakers Land 7-Time All-Star

