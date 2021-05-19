Lakers’ Dennis Schroder Takes Drastic Measure to Spite Kyrie Irving

Throughout his career, Dennis Schroder has become one of the biggest antagonists in the NBA. He’s a pest on both offense and defense, which isn’t always well received by opposing players. In fact, Channing Frye once called Schroder “the most annoying person in the NBA.” The Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s penchant for getting under the skin of opponents has led to some high-profile issues.

Earlier in the season, Schroder and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving got into a heated argument when the two teams played which led to both players getting ejected. They clearly haven’t gotten over the beef as Schroder recently revealed that he’s getting rid of all of his Kyrie Irving sneakers that he currently owns.

“I can not do it. Not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them,” Schroder said of the sneakers, via Brandon Robinson.

Kyrie Irving’s sneakers won’t touch Dennis Schroeder’s feet ever again says Lakers PG: “Unfortunately l can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game. “I can not do it. Not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them.” pic.twitter.com/upBy0Zjyvr — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 17, 2021

Schroder must really not like Irving to vow to never wear his sneakers again. It appears that their confrontation was more than just a heat-of-the-moment type deal. It will be very interesting to see how the two men interact should the Lakers face the Nets in the NBA Finals.

What Exactly Happened Between Irving & Schroder?

Dust ups happen all the time between players in the NBA. During a basketball game, it’s easy for tempers to flare. After the game where Irving and Schroder got ejected, the Lakers guard was confused as to why things got out of hand.

“We competing out there and just trying to get a W,” Schroder after the incident. “I think it was unnecessary, it’s just unfortunate that I left my team out there by theirself. I don’t even know what I did, but I got kicked out. I apologize for that to my teammates.”

Irving later came out and seemingly suggested that he was upset over Schroder’s use of the N-word. He went on to tweet that he wasn’t a fan of that word being used in any context.

Throw that N-word out the window, right alongside all of those other racist words used to describe my people. We are not slaves or N’s — K.A.I A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 11, 2021

The altercation clearly went far beyond a simple argument. There’s no love lost between the two.

Will We See Lakers-Nets Finals Matchup?

The Lakers and Nets are widely considered two of the top championship contenders in the NBA if they can stay healthy. Unfortunately, the teams played twice during the regular season but neither team was at full strength when they played. Each team ended up winning a game.

Based on their matchups, it’s hard to know who has the upper hand in a possible Finals matchup. Brooklyn is built around one of the best offensive attacks the league has ever seen. The Lakers aren’t as lethal on offense but they finished the regular season as the top-rated defense in the entire NBA. If the two teams met in the Finals, it would be a fascinating matchup. The Nets play next to no defense whatsoever. Los Angeles is probably the only team that can defend Brooklyn adequately. It could prove once and for all which side of the ball is more important.

