Duncan Robinson Reveals Brutal Way Lakers Trolled Him During Finals

The NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat is now behind us but that doesn’t mean there still aren’t good stories to tell. After injuries to Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo early in the series, the Heat needed to rely on other roles players more heavily. One player who stepped up was Duncan Robinson, who averaged 16.5 points a game over the series’ last four games.

Robinson has fallen victim to becoming a meme and has often been compared to a character from the cartoon Jimmy Neutron. The Lakers’ bench hasn’t shied away from talking a lot of trash this year and they targeted Robinson quite a bit.

“During the Finals, the Lakers’ bench was yelling ‘Jimmy Neutron’ at me,” Robinson said. “So I don’t understand how I can be Sheen and also Jimmy Neutron.”

Duncan Robinson says the Lakers bench called him "Jimmy Neutron" during the NBA Finals 😂😂😂 (🎥 @titusandtate ) pic.twitter.com/Ijd8Zh2OdQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 20, 2020

The problem with the Lakers’ trash talk is that they were calling Robinson the wrong name. He’s often been compared to Sheen from the cartoon. However, it sounds like Robinson prefers the name the Lakers were calling him.

“I’d probably be Jimmy,” Robinson said.

Jae Crowder Has Nightmares About the Finals

In order for the NBA playoffs to happen, teams had to make the sacrifice of staying in a bubble. The more games teams won, the longer they had to stay. The Heat had to be in the bubble for over three months and came up short in the end. That fact is still haunting veteran Jae Crowder.

Jae Crowder is still having nightmares about the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/Kw4NjIC8AN — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 17, 2020

While all that time in isolation wasn’t for nothing, it’s hard to see the silver lining after losing the championship. The Heat put up a really strong fight but they just weren’t as good as the Lakers. Miami has a bright future and could be a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference going forward. That said, it was always hard to imagine they had any shot of beating the Lakers.

Next NBA Season Not Likely Until 2021

With the 2019-20 NBA season getting pushed back by several months, the league has a lot to figure out. Typically, the new NBA season would be starting up right about now but that’s obviously not possible now. According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the next season isn’t likely to start until 2021.

“I continue to believe that we’re going to be better off getting into January,” Silver said recently, via NBA.com. “The goal for us next season is to play a standard season … an 82-game season and playoffs. And further, the goal would be to play games in home arenas in front of fans, but there’s still a lot that we need to learn.”

Any hope of a start at Christmas has pretty much died. The NBA would likely prefer to avoid having to do a bubble again so they’re going to take their time. What will be interesting to watch is if whether or not the shift in the schedule will be permanent or a one-time thing.

