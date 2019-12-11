Duncan Robinson Ties Heat Record For Three’s in a Game [WATCH]

The Miami Heat’s second-year guard Duncan Robinson had himself a night on Tuesday that he soon won’t forget.

Robinson tied a franchise record with 10 three-pointers in the Heat’s 135-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks in overtime.

Duncan Robinson went off. TEN THREES. 34 PTS (10/14 from three)

The Hawks could not slow down the sharp-shooting guard, as Robinson scored 34 points and went 10-of-14 from long distance.

The Heat were cooking from the field on Tuesday night, hitting 51 percent of their shots (53-of-104).

In addition to Robinson’s red-hot performance, the Heat were led by career-best performances from rookie guard Kendrick Nunn who scored 36 points, and third-year center Bam Adebayo who put up a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.