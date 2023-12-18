Former Steals Champ Listed as ‘Realistic’ Trade Target for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have built their identity on defense. And, while they could always use more offensive punch, they don’t have to sacrifice defense to do it.

“Defense and gradually better health have positioned the Los Angeles Lakers to climb up the Western Conference hierarchy,” wrote Dan Favale of Bleacher Report on December 15. “Reaching their absolute peak mandates scooping up additional offensive juice.”

Favale lists three “realistic trade targets” for the Lakers.

Two of them — Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls — are players linked to the Lakers since last season. But the third, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, might best fit what Favale feels the Lakers are missing.

41 PTS (tied career high)

17-24 FG

7 REB

5 AST

2 STL

11-11 FG to start the 2nd half

“[Gabe] Vincent‘s eventual return from a left knee injury will help,” Favale wrote. “But L.A. could really use a more dependable shot-creator and -maker fit to carry units without LeBron [James] —which remain cripplingly bad.”

Murray’s experience as a lead guard with the San Antonio Spurs and off-ball role with the Hawks would certainly seem to qualify him for the role Favale describes.

The latter role came alongside a helio-centric player in Trae Young. That would suit Murray well if he was traded to the Lakers and played alongside James.

Murray, 27, is averaging 20.0 points on 54.3% true shooting with 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc. His three-point efficiency is the third-highest in his career and comes on a career-high 6.0 attempts per game.

The 2021-21 steals leader, Murray signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension this past offseason.

He is in the final year of a four-year, $64 million contract.

Klutch Sports Connection

Murray is a Klutch Sports client. It’s the same agency that represents James and that was founded by his long-time friend, Rich Paul. It’s a connection many have used to link LaVine to the Lakers in the past.

Young is also a Klutch Sports client. He and Paul caused a stir when they took in Game 6 of the Lakers’ playoff series against the Golden State Warriors last season.

Trae Young arriving courtside to Game 6 of Lakers-Warriors with agent Rich Paul

Trade rumors linking Young to the Lakers have been prevalent ever since, and even before.

But Murray could be a more realistic target even after he signed his new deal. The Hawks continue to struggle, falling five games below .500 on the season at 10-15. Most of the trade chatter surrounding them has involved Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter.

If the Hawks continue to slide, however, more drastic measures could be in order.

Proposed Trade Lands Hawks’ Dejounte Murray on Lakers

Atlanta boasted the NBA’s fourth-best offensive rating entering play on December 17. Their defensive rating, however, ranks 27th on the season. Los Angeles ranks 20th and eighth, respectively, seemingly making them suitable trade partners.

The only question would be are they going for a rebuild or retooling (again) around Young?

Lakers get:

– Dejounte Murray

Hawks get:

– D’Angelo Russell

– 2029 first-round pick

Russell has been a central figure in Lakers trade rumors since re-signing on a two-year, $36 million contract this offseason. He waived the protection from being traded that he was entitled to.

In his second stint with the Lakers, Russell is averaging 16.0 points on 58.2% true shooting with 6.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Russell could fit better with Young. He is a better shooter than Murray. The draft capital could be swapped out with Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie, or any other such player on a smaller contract.

Similarly, the Lakers could send Rui Hachimura in Russell’s place.

For the Lakers, Murray would bring a level of toughness and an ability to play passing lanes they don’t currently have in the backcourt.