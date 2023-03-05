Ja Morant’s Punishment Has Major Lakers Repercussions

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a crucial stretch of their season. If they want a chance at making the playoffs, they will need to have all hands on deck, as LeBron James is set to miss multiple weeks with an injury, and D’Angelo Russell is dealing with an ankle issue right now.

Every game they play from here on out will have major implications on the playoff race. However, they won’t have to worry about facing off against one All-Star in particular in one of their upcoming contests. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended for two games and will miss at least two games.

“Grizzlies say Morant – who was seen brandishing an apparent gun early Saturday – will be away from the franchise for at least Sunday at Clippers and Tuesday at Lakers,” Charania tweeted.

Grizzlies say Morant – who was seen brandishing an apparent gun early Saturday – will be away from the franchise for at least Sunday at Clippers and Tuesday at Lakers. https://t.co/5ZIoiDOdaO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2023

Morant was seen on his Instagram Live waving a gun around, prompting the NBA to get involved in the issue. In response, Morant will now miss multiple NBA games and is temporarily stepping away from the team.

He put out a response after the incident, apologizing for his actions:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

With Morant sidelined, the Lakers will undoubtedly be in a better position to win that game, meaning they will have a chance to improve their standing in the Western Conference.

Darvin Ham Issues Rant Calling Out Players

After the Lakers’ recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Darvin Ham called out his players in a furious rant via Spectrum SportsNet:

Well, I think when you’re trying to go out each and every day, game day, non-game day, and you’re trying to see how you can be the best versions of yourself, I don’t see why or how that could be pressing. We’re in this position. We told our team, ‘We just have to take them one game at a time.’ We can’t be locked in for two and a half, three hours, out of a 24 hour day? I’ve been around this thing [for] 26 years. Multiple championships. Multiple trips to, as a player and a coach, to the postseason. If someone has to tell you that you can’t be locked in – we do basketball for a living. Someone shouldn’t have to tell you to be locked in. We get paid millions of dollars to do basketball for a living, which only takes, whether it’s a practice, a shootaround, a game, anywhere from an hour, sometimes 45 minutes, to two and a half, three hours. A sport. We’re not digging ditches all day. We’re not building homes. We’re not doing construction. Risking our lives. We’re doing basketball for a living. And we’re playing for one of the most recognizable, historic franchises on the face of the earth. The most. If that doesn’t motivate you to go out and try to be the best version of yourself, I don’t know what will. And we talk about it. And we pour into our players to try to make them better, individually and collectively. And so, we’re gonna keep preaching it, we’re gonna keep harping on it until there’s no time left and there’s just no chance of us doing it. But until then, we’re putting our best foot forward every day. Trust me.

Darvin Ham sounds off in the #Lakers postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/svDhhXsOBj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 4, 2023

Anthony Davis Sounds Off on Lakers

In other news, Anthony Davis recently sent a message on what the Lakers have to do in order to fill in the gaps with James sidelined.

“I mean, when our team is whole, we’ve shown what we can do,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s just tough. You know, D-Lo comes in, I think in maybe the third game, he rolls his ankle. You know Bron, a couple games ago. So, it’s just tough knowing how good we are as a whole. But we got enough in this locker room to win basketball games. We’ve shown that. And so, other guys have to step up until those guys are able to get healthy and come back.”