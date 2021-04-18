Lakers Rumors Heat up After Celtics Star Posts Picture at Staples Center

It seems like every star player gets linked to the Los Angeles Lakers at some point. The team has been a home for stars for decades and that clearly hasn’t changed with the additions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in recent years. Even with those two superstars on the rosters, the Lakers wouldn’t mind adding a third eventually.

LeBron only has so many more years left of being a dominant player. There’s no doubt that general manager Rob Pelinka is already thinking about how to replace him. He might be able to add Jayson Tatum to the list of possible targets. Though he’s a member of the Boston Celtics, he posted a very interesting image on Instagram after his team’s recent trip to Staples Center.

The Celtics are supposed to hate the Lakers but the fact that he posted this image is certainly leading to speculation he wants to be in Los Angeles. Obviously, that might be reading too much into it. Tatum recently signed a contract extension and can’t leave Boston until 2025 at the earliest. If he’s got Laker dreams, he’s going to have to wait a while.

Tatum Revered Kobe Bryant

As is the case with many young basketball players, Tatum idolized Kobe Bryant growing up. His killer instincts and “mamba mentality” resonated with so many players. After he passed last year, Tatum revealed that Bryant was his hero and idol in an Instagram post:

Heart broken. My Hero. My Idol. The reason I started to play this game, the reason I fell in love with this game. Growing up wanting to be just like you, to you becoming a mentor, beyond thankful for everything you’ve done for me. “I didn’t have a plan B I put all my eggs in one basket and I knew I was going to make it happen” hearing you say that stuck with me everyday of my life. You inspired me and I am forever grateful more than you know! Love you Bean! Sad, sad, sad day RIP Kobe and Gianna! Praying for the family!

Bryant’s death is still affecting players all over the NBA. The best way for a guy like Tatum to honor him is to just show up every night and play at a high level.

Any Chance Tatum Comes to Lakers Eventually?

The Lakers have always been an appealing destination for players due to their legacy of winning. Thanks to Bryant’s dominance when he was in his prime, the team continues to be appealing to younger players. Even though he’s entrenched with the Celtics right now, it’s easy to see Tatum wanting to be a Laker eventually.

He’s only 23-years-old right now. When he can hit free agency in 2025, he’ll be 27. That’s right when he should be hitting his athletic prime. Should the Celtics continue to be a disappointing team, it’s very possible that Tatum will consider a change. At that point, LeBron will in his 40s and close to retirement if doesn’t retire by then. Tatum would be a solid player to pair Anthony Davis with.

