Fans Predict Kendrick Nunn to Be out of NBA: ‘Worst Basketball Player I’ve Seen’

It’s hard to fathom Kendrick Nunn’s Los Angeles Lakers tenure going any worse. When the team originally signed him last year, he was expected to be one of their top signings. He ended up not playing a single game last season due to a bone bruise. That’s not the type of injury that typically keeps players out for so long and that led to many fans taking shots at him.

Nunn has been healthy this season but hasn’t done anything to prove he was a good signing. He’s essentially fallen out of the Lakers’ rotation and barely sees the court despite the team dealing with injuries. He’s averaging just 5.3 points per game in 12.4 minutes. Things hit a low point for the guard against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday when he played 11 minutes and didn’t put up a single stat.

With Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis out, it would’ve been a great game for Nunn to prove he belongs on the team. Instead, he laid an egg and may have sealed his fate. He was absolutely roasted by fans after the Kings game and more than a few suggested that he’ll be playing in the Chinese Basketball Association in the near future.

Other fans simply questioned what Nunn is doing on the court and suggested he might be the worst player in the NBA.

Another fan pointed out that Nunn was talking trash prior to the season suggesting that he’s going to prove doubters wrong when he returns to the court.

Lakers Looking to Trade Nunn?

Nunn is having a horrific season and has clearly lost all confidence in his game. However, he’s proven in the past to be a decent player. He averaged 15.0 points a game through his first two seasons with the Miami Heat. A fresh start could be what he needs to return to being a capable NBA player.

If the Lakers make a trade this season, there’s a good chance Nunn will be included. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that Los Angeles is looking into trades involving Nunn that would bring them back a 3-and-D wing:

But the most likely trade outcome, at this point, is some form of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and either the 2027 or 2029 first-round pick (likely protected) for a 3-and-D wing or combo forward that fits well next Davis and James, those sources said. As The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported last week, Russell Westbrook is likely to stay with the Lakers past the trade deadline, unless the team can find a deal ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline that requires them to trade only one of their future first-round picks.

Patrick Beverley Not Playing Much Better

Nunn has taken a lot of criticism this season but he might not even be the worst guard on the Lakers. The team traded for Patrick Beverley this offseason and the hope was that he’d be an impact player at guard, especially on defense. He’s been dreadful this season and is averaging just 5.3 points a game, which is the same amount as Nunn. Beverley is playing over twice as many minutes as Nunn so he hasn’t been much better.

If the Lakers can figure out how to trade away both Beverley and Nunn, they’d be much better off.