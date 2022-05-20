Lakers Star LeBron James Stirs Speculation With Cryptic Tweets

Sitting at home this time of year isn’t something that LeBron James is used to. It’s only the second time he’s missed the playoffs since his second year in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers had a massively disappointing season so LeBron can’t be in the best mood seeing all these other teams competing right now.

The superstar has always had a penchant for getting a bit cryptic on social media. He randomly took to Twitter to talk about how “It’s a weird feeling to feel so alone sometimes.”

It's a weird feeling to feel so alone sometimes! 💭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 19, 2022

That was a bit of an odd tweet that quickly caused speculation about what he meant but he then offered a bit of clarification.

But sometimes you just want to be alone 💭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 19, 2022

It’s still unclear exactly what LeBron is talking about. Perhaps his family was out of the house and was in his feelings. Regardless, these tweets don’t appear to have much to do with basketball as he frequently uses social media to post things that are on his mind.

LeBron’s Tweets Get Responses From Fellow Athletes

Whenever LeBron tweets anything, it’s notable. Just his tweets about being alone elicited responses from fellow athletes. Former teammate Kendrick Perkins decided to troll the Lakers star by saying he can’t “feel alone” with everything he has.

All that “Guts Money” you got sitting around the crib… ain’t no way you feel alone MF! Hell half of it is probably mine. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 19, 2022

NFL Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. related to LeBron and said that being alone is “truly weird.”

Don’t get me started brother! Truly weird…. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 19, 2022

Former NBA player Evan Turner pointed out that living in a giant mansion is likely what’s making LeBron feel lonely.

25k sq ft crib on 10 acres will do that to you — Evan Turner (@thekidet) May 19, 2022

LeBron Vows to Not Miss Playoffs Again

LeBron is certainly not used to being lonely during the playoffs. It’s now happened two out of four seasons with the Lakers, which can’t feel great. He won a championship just two years ago but he still has to win more to catch up with Michael Jordan. What has to be the most frustrating part is that the Lakers were widely considered one of the favorites to win it all heading into the season. Instead, they couldn’t even muster up a good enough record to compete in the play-in tournament.

Watching these current playoffs from home seemed to strike a nerve with him. Last month, LeBron tweeted out a promise that he will never miss the playoffs again in his career.

I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2022

That’s certainly a bold promise from the superstar considering how the last few years have played out. When healthy, there’s no doubt that he’s still one of the best players in the world. He might have been in the MVP conversations this season if the Lakers were better. Even if the team’s roster stayed exactly the same, it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t make the playoffs next season if they stayed mostly healthy. With a new coach coming in and likely roster changes, the team could look quite different. That should be a good thing considering just how bad they were this year. LeBron should have at least a few years left of playing so he’s going to do what he can to honor his promise about not missing the playoffs.

