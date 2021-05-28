LeBron James Ripped by Ex-Lakers Player for Perceived Double Standard

The Los Angeles Lakers were almost got struck with disaster when ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that LeBron James may have violated NBA’s health and safety protocols when he attended a launch party for Lobos tequila. There was speculation that he would have to miss significant time before he was cleared. However, the NBA decided to let it slide and didn’t hit LeBron with any penalty.

Many were not happy with the perceived double standard. Players have missed a lot of time for violating the health and safety protocols. Former Lakers big man Kwame Brown called out the NBA and brought up Lou Williams, who had to miss time during the bubble last season because he went to a strip club

“Why do you get to go party and Lou Williams gotta go sit out and get suspended?” Brown asked. “And then the media kick his draws in his a**. But you sir, you sir, you seem to above the rules. Wonder why that is?”

Kwame Brown too real for TV. Calling out Lebron and the double standard covid protocols. "You seem to be above the rules" pic.twitter.com/McFsbzptXn — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) May 22, 2021

The situations between LeBron and Williams are completely different. The latter went to an indoor strip club while the event that LeBron was at was outdoors. Also, vaccinations weren’t readily available last year. LeBron hasn’t revealed if he’s vaccinated yet but that could play a role in why the NBA didn’t make him sit out.

Executive Questions NBA’s Decision

Brown wasn’t the only person frustrated with the NBA’s decision to not punish LeBron. An anonymous executive called out the NBA for letting it slide.

“It’s a given that LeBron, because of who he is, is going to get some things to go his way that don’t go that way for others,” the executive told Bleacher Report recently. “The thing that I struggle with understanding is the whole point of having all these health protocols is to keep players safe, right? Why are there layers to this? If you spell out the rules and the players violate them, why would you (then) risk exposing them to their teammates?”

Without all the facts, it’s fair to question whether or not the league is putting other players at risk by not making LeBron sit out. That said, the NBA could be privy to information that hasn’t been revealed to the general public.

Team Official Believes NBA Is Creating Confusion

A big issue facing the NBA is that the decision to not punish LeBron could be sending a conflicting message to the rest of the league.

“The NBA is trying to have it both ways,” an NBA team official told Bleacher Report. “They are taking this [coronavirus] seriously; they have from the jump. But they want the players to not feel too restricted by the rules. What you wind up doing, you create more confusion to a process that’s already kind of confusing because everything changes so quickly when it comes to what you can do and what you can’t.”

LeBron hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19 since the event so it appears the NBA is in the clear. However, they could’ve had a major issue on their hands had he gotten sick.

