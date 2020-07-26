Clippers’ Lou Williams to Miss Two Games After Controversial Bubble Exit

Lou Williams will miss two games for the Clippers as he undergoes a league-mandated 10-day quarantine.

Williams left the bubble to attend the funeral of a family friend, which the league excused him for. While away from the NBA bubble, he was seen at Magic City in Atlanta.

Rapper Jack Harlow snapped a picture of Williams on Thursday night at the gentleman’s club. Williams was holding a drink and wearing a mask that was handed out by the NBA in the bubble. Harrow quickly deleted the Instagram post which featured Williams and tweeted “That was an old pic of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him.”

Williams admitted to visiting the Atlanta establishment, as we previously passed along. The guard told the league that he was only there to eat.

“Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is,” Williams tweeted. Williams has previously been an advocate for the food at Magic City. Back in April, he called it his favorite place to eat.

Williams has been getting daily COVID-19 tests while away from the bubble, something required by the league. However, he’ll need to quarantine for 10 days now, which aligns his absence with two of the Clippers’ seeding games.

Williams to Lose Salary

Regardless of whether he was at Magic City for the food, the entertainment or both, Williams will have to undergo the 10-day quarantine now that he has returned from the outside world.

Players are not required to attend the bubble nor play in games, so Williams won’t face discipline for his choices. He will, however, miss two game checks, which total around $150,000 in salary, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

A 10-day quarantine would see Lou Williams miss 2 seeding games and forfeit up to $150K in salary. A four-day quarantine would have Williams back on the court by the July 30 first game. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2020

Landry Shamet’s Return Could Aid Thin Clippers Roster

Williams was the third Clippers player to leave the NBA bubble for an excused absence. Patrick Beverley left Orlando recently to attend to an “emergency personal matter.” Los Angeles is also without Montrezl Harrell, who recently left the bubble as well. The center’s absence is being excused for a family emergency.

With no Harrell for at least the first scrimmage, coach Doc Rivers has been utilizing Joakim Noah. Noah signed on with the franchise back in March but never suited up for Los Angeles prior to the NBA suspending its season. Noah may get some run over the next few weeks, though it’s unlikely he ends being a major part of the rotation once the postseason begins.

Landry Shamet, who tested positive for COVID-19, is on his way to Orlando after recovering from the virus. Shamet will have to undergo quarantine before he can join his team, which is unlikely to come before the seeding games begin on Friday.

Shamet joined the Clippers last season in the Tobias Harris deal. He played in 47 games for Los Angeles this season, including 27 starts, and he scored 9.7 points per game.

Full Clippers Restart Roster

Patrick Beverley

Amir Coffey

Paul George

JaMychal Green

Montrezl Harrell

Reggie Jackson

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

Rodney McGruder

Marcus Morris Sr.

Joakim Noah

Patrick Patterson

Landry Shamet

Lou Williams

Ivica Zubac

