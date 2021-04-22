LeBron James Called out for Tweet: ‘Not a Good Person’

LeBron James Called out for Tweet: 'Not a Good Person'

Throughout his career in the NBA, LeBron James has been very outspoken when it comes to political issues. Millions of people look up to him and he has a powerful voice. On Tuesday, news broke that a 16-year-old woman named Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio. The news of this shooting elicited a response from the Los Angeles Lakers star.

In a now-deleted tweet, James posted a picture of the officer responsible for shooting Bryant and wrote “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

While it’s certainly no surprise that James commented on the situation, many people online were upset that he posted a picture of the officer with a message that could be misconstrued as a threat. On Wednesday, prior to James’ tweet, the bodycam footage was released for the Bryant shooting. The footage showed the 16-year-old wielding a knife and about to stab another woman prior to office shooting her.

With that information now in the ether, many called out James for possibly putting the officer at risk by posting a picture to his 49.6 million followers on Twitter. The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) had a strong response to the tweet and called it “disgraceful.”

Many media pundits also took the opportunity to rip James.

James has become a target for many political actors over recent years. His controversial takes don’t always sit well with a large segment of the population.

James Sends Message After Deleting Tweet

James clearly was feeling the heat from his “YOU’RE NEXT” tweet and decided to delete it. He then went on to give a little bit more context on why he’s so upset while acknowledging that he probably didn’t go about things in the best way possible.

James then explained why he deleted the tweet.

James is a massive public figure and has inserted himself into the political arena. That’s always going to ruffle the feathers of a large portion of the population. This will certainly be a learning experience for him.

James is not currently playing right now due to injury. Due to that, it’s not likely he’ll be making an appearance in front of the media anytime soon. That’s unfortunate as it might be beneficial for reporters to ask him some questions on the matter and get more clarity. This won’t be the last time he finds himself in the middle of a political controversy.

James Appears to Have Moved On

The previously mentioned tweets are the last that James has sent on the matter. However, people were still upset with his messaging and decision to not apologize.

The second James became a political figure, he opened himself up for these types of days. Regardless, it appears that’s he already moved on from the controversy. In fact, he’s posted a tweet since the previously mentioned ones that have nothing to do with politics.

 

