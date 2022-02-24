LeBron James’ Wife Turns Heads With Cryptic Post

Things could be getting dicey between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The season hasn’t gone according to plan and tensions are starting to rise. The team’s inaction at the trade deadline wasn’t a surprise but it was a signal that they just have to figure things out with what they have.

That might not have sat well with LeBron, who only has so many more years to chase championships. During the recent All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the superstar turned a lot of heads with comments about playing with his son and how the door isn’t closed on returning to the Cavaliers someday.

Savannah James, LeBron’s wife, will only add fuel to the fire with a recent Instagram post. In her story, she posted a picture of Akron, Ohio, with the caption that said, “there’s no place like home.”

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Latest IG Story pic.twitter.com/hVPuPRtGny — 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) February 24, 2022

Both LeBron and Savannah are from Akron and aren’t shy about it. The Lakers star frequently refers to himself as the Kid from Akron. The two clearly still have a lot of love for Ohio despite living in Los Angeles, California for the past four years.

Is Savannah Hinting at Something?

Naturally, when a high-profile player like LeBron starts becoming unhappy, every aspect of his life is put under a microscope. That’s going to extend to his family. Savannah clearly plays a big role in what LeBron’s next steps are going to be. A lot of spouses may not love the idea of leaving California for Ohio but Savannah still has love for her home state.

With that said, it’s highly unlikely that she’s trying to hint at anything. Perhaps she was just getting a little homesick and all this recent Ohio talk had her missing home. Or maybe she just genuinely loves where she comes from. That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s going to push LeBron to go back to the Cavaliers. It’s an interesting post from Savannah but there’s no reason for Lakers fans to panic quite yet.

Lakers Shouldn’t Worry Too Much

This whole situation is likely causing a big headache for the Lakers right now but it’s not something they should be worried about. Unlike Cleveland, Los Angeles will always be an attractive destination for big-name players. That isn’t to say that they should alienate LeBron. In a perfect world, the two sides would resolve their differences and get back to winning but it’s important to note that the Lakers will be fine regardless.

In the end, the two sides will likely figure things out. Los Angeles has been very good to LeBron and his business ventures. With him only having so many years left to play, it might not be worth it for him to have to start over again with a new team unless it’s to play with his son Bronny. It’ll be a situation to watch going forward as the Lakers missing the playoffs could set a lot of changes in motion.

