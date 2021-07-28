Magic Johnson Takes Shot at Team USA With LeBron James Comments

For a very long time, the Team USA basketball team has dominated the Olympics. They just always have more talent than the rest of the world. However, things haven’t come as easy to Team USA this season as they recently lost their Olympics game since 2004 against France.

Luckily, they still have time to bounce back but it’s fair to question if the current squad has what it takes. LeBron James has been away from Team USA basketball since the 2012 Olympics but there have been calls for him to join the struggling team. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson isn’t happy with how Team USA is playing right now and believes LeBron can cure what ails them.

What the USA Men’s Basketball team is missing is a guy who’s won 4 NBA Championships (making him a proven winner), the best leader in the game of basketball, and someone who makes his teammates better…aka LeBron James! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 26, 2021

The team currently has NBA superstars like Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant and many more. They should be dominating every team. Having a leader like LeBron would certainly help but it’s obviously too late. Team USA is going to have to figure things out with what they got. That should still be more than enough to win the gold.

Team USA Bounces Back Against Iran

Even with the early loss to France, it’s far from time to panic for Team USA. On Wednesday, they blew Iran out of the water with a 120-66 win. Now, Iran isn’t known as one of the better basketball countries but it’s a step in the right direction.

The team also has a matchup against the Czech Republic coming up Saturday, which should be another easy win. Obviously, the road to gold won’t be as easy but if the team can build up some confidence, that should help them fend off some of the tougher countries. At the end of the day, Team USA has far more talent than any other team and should win the whole thing with ease.

LeBron Working Hard to Win Another Championship

There’s no doubt LeBron would enjoy playing savior for Team USA but he’s already won a couple of gold medals. His focus is trying to win championships with the time he has left. According to The Atheltic’s Sam Amick, LeBron is as focused on winning as he ever has been:

Speaking of healthy appetites, don’t let LeBron James’ relentless promotion of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” fool you. His real-life story does not feature a superstar who is suddenly satisfied with his historic career, who earned his one championship in a Lakers jersey inside that Orlando bubble last October and suddenly entered unofficial hoops retirement en route to a second chapter in which movie making is his only priority. Even if my email inbox might indicate otherwise.

Even though he’s 36-years-old, LeBron is still one of the five best basketball players in the world. There’s no reason for him to take his foot off the gas quite yet. He’s still within reach of Michael Jordan’s six championships. If he can win two more and match Jordan, his argument for being the greatest player ever becomes a lot stronger.

