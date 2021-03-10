Lakers Player’s Cryptic Tweet Causes Stir: ‘It’s Time I Call It Quits’

Though some questioned how Montrezl Harrell would fit with the Los Angeles Lakers when he first signed, he’s been a strong addition for them. He’s currently averaging 13.8 points a game, which is fourth-best on the team. He definitely brings a nice bit of scoring off the bench and is hitting almost 63% of his shots.

However, his production has certainly taken a dip compared to recent years. Last season, he averaged 18.6 points a game and won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He probably won’t be sniffing that award this season. There’s been no indication that he’s unhappy with his role on the Lakers but he decided to fire off a strange tweet on Tuesday.

Think it’s time I call it quits to everything and everyone! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) March 9, 2021

Based on the comments section of the post, nobody seems to know what he’s referring to. Harrell has posted cryptic messages in the past but this one seems especially ominous. With the trade deadline looming, it’s possible that he’s caught wind that he could be part of a potential move. That said, he hasn’t been linked to any substantial Lakers trade rumors so it’s hard to know for sure if that’s what he’s referring to.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

The Tweet Probably Doesn’t Mean Much

As previously noted, Harrell is prone to posting cryptic messages. He’s also prone to speaking his mind. In all likelihood, his tweet isn’t actually in reference to anything trade-related.

The second half of the NBA season is about to gear up. Perhaps he’s just making a comment about how he’s going to be somewhat off the grid for the playoff push. It’s impossible to know exactly what he’s thinking currently but he’s appeared to get along well with his teammates. Anthony Davis and Harrell have taken playful shots at each other ever since he joined the team. There’s no reason to believe he’s not fitting in with the Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell Gets T'd up for Yelling "And one" – Lakers vs Kings | March 3, 2020-21 NBA SeasonLos Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings – Full Game Highlights | March 3, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA Season 🚨 $100K KNOCKOUT ROYALE: bit.ly/HoHKnockoutYT ➡️ FEAT KOT4Q, RDC, MMG, AGENT 00, DUKE DENNIS, JENNA BANDY & SNAPBACK JACK! ➡️ FRIDAY, MARCH 5th @ 8PM ET (SET A REMINDER) —————— #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2021-03-04T04:00:40Z

Would Lakers Trade Harrell?

The way trades work in the NBA these days, insiders often get news of a trade before the players involved even do. The fact that Harrell hasn’t been brought up in any Lakers trade rumors yet likely means that he hasn’t been dealt. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually get traded.

The Lakers don’t have a lot of good trade pieces. Harrell might be their most valuable player they could potentially send away. Los Angeles has been linked to P.J. Tucker over the last few weeks. It’s feasible to see the team including Harrell in a trade for Tucker. While Harrell is a far superior offensive player, Tucker is a strong defender. Perhaps the Lakers feel like they need a stout defender more than a scorer. Regardless, it still seems like a long shot the team would move on from Harrell unless they were using him as part of a trade to land a star. He’s fit in well with the team and his defensive struggles will be much less apparent once Davis returns.

READ NEXT: LeBron ‘Loves’ NBA’s Leading Scorer, Been ‘Eying Him for Years’: Report

