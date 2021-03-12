Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell Gets Into Fiery Exchange Online

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers are quickly learning that Montrezl Harrell is very open on social media. His tweets range from cryptic to ominous to brutally honest. He likes to wear his heart on his sleeve on social media and that sometimes can cause a stir.

Recently, he made a comment about how he essentially needs to make more money eventually because things are too expensive.

One income not gone be a enough in today’s world! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) March 11, 2021

A person on Twitter decided to call him out for making millions of dollars above the U.S. poverty level. Harrell decided to clap back but the Twitter user deleted his tweet and made his account private.

See what happens when they think you stupid @youngmichael_ pic.twitter.com/pAsgF9wUBX — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) March 12, 2021

lmao why you think it’s private now lol and how did I screenshot the first tweet he deleted if he was private whole time 😂😎 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) March 12, 2021

Obviously, once Harrell airs out his grievances on Twitter, anybody can give their thoughts. However, they run the risk of getting the ire of a very famous person. Perhaps tweeting criticisms at Harrell isn’t the best idea going forward.

Harrell Believes Lakers Can Improve

After an uneven start to the regular season, the Lakers are gearing up for the second half before the playoffs. At first, Los Angeles looked like the best team in the world. For a while, they had the best record in the NBA. Anthony Davis got banged up and they started to lose some games. Harrell believes they’ll pick things back up.

“Good first half of the season,” Harrell said, via Lakers Nation. “We played through the ups and downs, through the adversity, COVID, to injuries, to just learning a whole new team.”

“I think we got a lot more we’re going to do, I think we’re gonna do that, but this break is definitely a much-needed one and I think guys are gonna use it to our advantage and come back prepared to finish out the season.”

Harrell wasn’t with the Lakers last season but most of the guys on the squad had an incredibly short offseason. It’s clear that there’s a bit of a hangover from the championship run. This bit of rest in the middle of the season should help the team out.

Frank Vogel Preaches Defense

While the Lakers haven’t been a great offensive team this season, they arguably have the best defense. They have an NBA-leading 106.1 defensive rating. Head coach Frank Vogel believes that the offense will figure out how to complement the stout defense.

“If you put Anthony Davis and LeBron James and Schroder and Trezz and Marc and KCP, Kuz, the offensive firepower that we have on this team, come playoff time with an elite defense, if you pair the two of them, we can do special things,” Vogel said, via Lakers Nation. “So the care factor is going to remain at a high level on the defensive side of the ball and that’s gonna be something that we take into the playoffs knowing that it will help us win games.”

Last season, the Lakers’ offense picked things up in the playoffs. Everything the team does in the regular season this year should be taken with a grain of salt. This team is playing for championships and doesn’t have anything to prove in the regular season, especially given the unique circumstances.

