Paul George Contract Boldly Critiqued, Derrick Rose, Clippers Fit: Analyst

Last night, All-Star, Paul George netted 10 of 12 shots, including four 3-pointers and scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half in guiding the Ty Lue’s Los Angeles Clippers to a 116-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

The Clippers spoiled the Lakers’ Championship ring ceremony.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches Phil Handy, Jason Kidd, Lionel Hollins, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford the Lakers defeated the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, 4–2.

With a roster that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, J.R. Smith, JaVale McGee, Dion Waiters and Jared Dudley, the Lakers won their first NBA championship in ten years.

It was the franchise’s 17th title, tying the Boston Celtics for the most in league history.

Designed by Jason Arashaben of Jason of Beverly Hills, the Lakers’ championship ring has the most diamonds ever in North American sports championship ring history. It has a tribute to Kobe Bryant, Lakers legends and a dedication to the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida.

FIRST LOOK: Lakers 2020 championship ring designed by @JasonofBH & @justdon – https://t.co/YTABG1eN8m Lakers championship ring HAS most diamonds EVER in North American sports championship ring history, has a tribute to Kobe Bryant & dedication to NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/23kRP133yF — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile back at the ranch, Paul George played spoiler to the Lakers’ ring ceremony.

Earlier this month, PG 13 signed a contract extension with the Clippers in a deal that will pay him $190 million over four years.

The deal kicks in after this season and runs through 2025. “Well I mean, the Clippers had no choice,” retired NBA player turned ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Paul George had all the leverage. Like, him and Kawhi coming up on that player option, they had all the leverage. It was like they backed Steve Ballmer in a corner and it was like he had to do that. He can’t afford — I can’t say can’t afford because he’s one of the richest men in the country; as a businessman to separate themselves from the Lakers, building an arena in Inglewood and all this you gotta put some butts in those seats. So he had to do that signing and the right place at the right time… that’s Paul George.”

In addition to discussion about Paul George, Kendrick Perkins also discussed Derrick Rose.

Injuries derailed Rose in past years and now the point guard is back on the right track.

Last season, Rose averaged 18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists in 50 games for the Detroit Pistons.

Million Dollar Question: If D-Rose were to be traded this season what team would be the ultimate fit?

“The Los Angeles Clippers,” Kendrick Perkins told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I think if you got a chance to land D-Rose, you take D-Rose! And a healthy D-Rose is BETTER than Patrick Beverley AND Reggie Jackson. So you instantly got a guy that can go for 20-30 points on any given night; possibly 50! One of the most athletic point guards to ever touch the damn basketball and he showed us last year that I thought he had a strong possibility of making the All-Star Game. So you get a chance to get a guy like D-Rose for low risk and high reward, you gotta do it.”