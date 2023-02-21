Victor Wembanyama Issues Statement After Lakers Star LeBron James’ Message

The NBA is filled with insane talent. Just look at the Los Angeles Lakers, who arguably have the most talented player in the history of the league on their roster. LeBron James has done it all during his time in the NBA, but even he’s anxiously awaiting the entrance of Victor Wembanyama into the league.

Wembanyama is the projected number-one pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-3 superstar could easily be referred to as a “unicorn,” a term that’s become overused in the NBA. Instead, however, James decided to call him an alien.

”We’re labeling like this unicorn thing—everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years,” James said via Sports Illustrated. “But he’s more like an alien—no one has seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor.”

Ten years ago, the word unicorn was used to describe a big man who could also shoot the ball. The term was most notable in relation to Kristaps Porzingis amidst his emergence. However, as time has gone on, it’s become way overused.

In turn, Wembanyama isn’t a fan of the word. So, when he heard James call him an alien instead of a unicorn, he was pleased.

“First of all, I’m really glad he said that because I didn’t like to be called a unicorn,” Wembanyama said via Sports Illustrated. “I like it because it’s just something not from this world. I like being called an alien, yeah. It’s really what I’m working to be—something unique and original.”

With his wild mix of height, shooting ability, ball-handling, and defense, there’s a good chance James’ description will be spot on. Wembanmyama seems like something the NBA has never seen before.

LeBron James Discusses Kyrie Irving Team-Up

At the All-Star Game, James selected Kyrie Irving to be on his team, and obviously, this caused Lakers fans to begin speculating. Their hopes were propped up even higher when he talked about how great it was to team up with Irving again, just weeks after the Lakers failed to land the star point guard in a trade.

“It’s always great to team back up with Kyrie,” James said via CLNS Media. “Obviously, you guys know how I feel about Kyrie, both on and off the court. So, it’s always good to see him. Very proud of him, very proud of the man he’s become in his life right now.”

LeBron James Puts Lakers on Notice

The Lakers haven’t played at the level that James, Anthony Davis, or their fans wanted so far this season. However, James isn’t ready to lie down and give up. He put his teammates on notice, letting it be known that he wants to return to the playoffs this season.

“I want to make a push to make the playoffs,” James said via the NBA. “I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It’s just not part of my DNA. We’re sitting up here talking about the [scoring] record and things of that nature, and that’s all cool, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy. That’s just who I am. That’s what I’m cut from.”